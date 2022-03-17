Devon Energy Pledges Up to $20 Million to Aid Humanitarian Efforts in Ukraine

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devon Energy announced today a pledge of up to $20 million to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and neighboring countries supporting Ukrainian refugees. These donations will be split among several organizations providing emergency medical care, food supplies, financial support, and housing for displaced civilians and refugees in the region.
Homes, roads, airports, and schools in Ukraine lie in ruins, with dozens of health facilities also suffering attacks while hundreds of thousands are without water or electricity.
"We heard Ukrainian President Zelensky's call for help in his address to the American people and are stepping up," said Rick Muncrief, President and CEO. "Ukrainians need medical assistance, food and shelter, and I am proud that Devon and our employees are doing what we can to help those desperately in need. Russia's unprovoked invasion has led to a humanitarian crisis in Ukraine that calls upon the global community — governments, businesses, and individuals — to act in solidarity."
According to UN reports, more than 3 million people, to date, have fled from Ukraine to neighboring countries and more than 2 million people have been internally displaced since Russia's attack on the country Feb. 24. The UN estimates more than 12 million people inside Ukraine may need relief and protection in the coming months.
About Devon Energy
Devon Energy is a leading oil and gas producer in the U.S. operating in five basins while focusing on sustainable operations. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com.
|Investor Contacts
|Media Contact
|Scott Coody, 405-552-4735
|Lisa Adams, 405-228-1732
|Chris Carr, 405-228-2496
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.