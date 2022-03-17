Embark Technology Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021

– Embark Successfully Completed Public Listing in November –



– Embark Secures 14,200 Truck Reservations Under Partner Development Program –

– Embark to Enable First Autonomous Trucks for Knight-Swift in 2022 as Part of Industry-First Truck Transfer Program –



SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embark Technology, Inc. EMBK "Embark" or the "Company"))), a leading developer of autonomous technology for the trucking industry, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.

"The past year has been momentous for Embark as we continued executing on our mission to create a safer, more efficient, and more sustainable trucking industry," said Alex Rodrigues, CEO of Embark. "As the industry's longest-running autonomous truck program, we continued to achieve a number of industry-firsts on our path to commercialization, including announcing our Truck Transfer Program with Knight-Swift. This program aims to unlock the next level of integration with fleets, following the 14,200 reservations placed within Embark's Partner Development Program, and marks the first time a carrier will own an autonomous truck, maintain and deploy the truck, and place their own driver behind the wheel."

Mr. Rodrigues added, "Since announcing our business combination with Northern Genesis last June, we further strengthened our partnerships with Tier 1 suppliers and technology providers, including Cummins, NVIDIA, ZF, and Luminar to accelerate integration of our Embark Universal Interface into OEM vehicle platforms. The partnerships in the trucking ecosystem enable Embark's asset-light, SaaS business model, which lets us focus on building the best technology while scaling the business in a capital-efficient way. In the year ahead, we expect to achieve additional commercialization milestones, including growing our Partner Development Program with new partnerships with leading carriers and shippers, working on integration of Embark technology with existing manufacturing partners, and expanding the Embark Coverage Map through new real estate partnerships like the one we recently announced with Alterra. I am incredibly proud of what Embark has accomplished to date and see tremendous opportunity ahead."

Key Company Highlights

Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021

Cash and cash equivalents were approximately $265 million as of December 31, 2021.

Net loss was $76.4 million for the fourth quarter and was $124.2 million for the full year 2021. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $20.3 million for the fourth quarter compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $6.1 million in the prior-year period. Full year 2021 adjusted EBITDA loss was $53.5 million.

Stock-based compensation was $44.2 million for the fourth quarter. Full year 2021 stock-based compensation was $47.6 million. For 2022, the Company expects stock-based compensation in the range of $70 million to $75 million, which includes approximately $10.6 million of stock-based compensation related to the Company's Founders performance stock unit grant. This grant does not begin to vest until Embark's share price is at least $20.00, with a vesting schedule comprised of six price-based increments up to $100 per share, aligning our founders' interests with long-term investors.

Net cash used in operating activities was $33.2 million for the fourth quarter and was $66.0 million for the full year 2021. Free cash flow spend was $34.2 million for the fourth quarter, and for the full year 2021 free cash flow spend was $68.8 million. The fourth quarter free cash flow spend includes approximately $12.5 million of prepaid expenses and other working capital adjustments. Fourth quarter free cash flow spend excluding prepaid expenses and other working capital impacts was $21.7 million. For 2022, the Company expects free cash flow spend in the range of $125 million to $140 million.

Class A and B Shares outstanding as of March 7, 2022, equaled a combined 450 million shares.

For a reconciliation of a non-GAAP figure to the applicable GAAP figure please see the table captioned ‘Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results' set forth at the end of this press release. These expectations do not consider, or give effect to, among other things, unforeseen events, including changes in global economic conditions.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

About Embark

Embark Trucks, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nasdaq-listed Embark Technology, Inc. EMBK, is an autonomous vehicle company building the software powering autonomous trucks, focused on improving the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the nearly $730 billion a year trucking market. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA since its founding in 2016, Embark is America's longest-running self-driving truck program. The company partners with some of the largest shippers and carriers in the nation, collectively representing over 38,000 trucks.

Embark's mission is to realize a world where consumers pay less for the things they need, drivers stay close to the homes they cherish, and roads are safer for the people we love. To learn more about Embark, visit embarktrucks.com .

Embark Technology, Inc.

Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

​ December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets ​ ​ Current assets: ​ ​ Cash and cash equivalents $ 264,615 $ 11,055 Restricted cash, short-term 130 65 Short-term investments — 53,553 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,746 1,367 Total current assets 277,491 66,040 Restricted cash, long-term 275 340 Property, equipment and software, net 9,637 6,526 Other assets 3,596 78 Total assets $ 290,999 $ 72,984 Liabilities and stockholders' equity ​ ​ Current liabilities: ​ ​ Accounts payable $ 2,497 $ 399 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 3,142 892 Short-term notes payable 358 246 Total current liabilities 5,997 1,537 Long-term notes payable 722 512 Warrant liabilities 49,419 — Other long-term liability 50 — Long-term deferred rent 177 130 Total liabilities 56,365 2,179 Commitments and contingencies (Note 11) ​ ​ Stockholders' equity: ​ ​ Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021; 260,582,311 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 — 1 Founders preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; None authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021; 3,355,453 shares authorized 484,912 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 — — * Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 4,000,000,000 shares authorized, 362,832,986 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021; 150,000,000 shares authorized, 141,216,455 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 36 — * Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 87,078,781 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021; None authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31,2020 9 — Additional paid-in capital 417,492 129,449 Accumulated other comprehensive income — 45 Accumulated deficit (182,903 ) (58,690 ) Total stockholders' equity 234,634 70,805 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 290,999 $ 72,984

_________________

*Insignificant amounts are rounded to zero ("— ") for disclosure





Embark Trucks, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 28,453 $ 5,596 $ 55,276 $ 18,831 General and administrative 36,802 1,086 48,387 3,595 Total operating expenses 65,255 6,682 103,663 22,426 Loss from operations (65,255 ) (6,682 ) (103,663 ) (22,426 ) Other income (expense): Other income (expense) (6,720 ) 14 (12,485 ) 107 Interest income 15 76 98 788 Interest income (expense) (4,428 ) 48 (8,163 ) — Loss before provision for income taxes (76,388 ) (6,544 ) (124,213 ) (21,531 ) Provision for income taxes — — — — Net loss $ (76,388 ) $ (6,544 ) $ (124,213 ) $ (21,531 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (76,388 ) $ (6,544 ) $ (124,213 ) $ (21,531 ) Net loss per share attributable to Class A common stockholders: $ (0.24 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.67 ) $ (0.16 ) Net loss per share attributable to Class B common stockholders: $ (0.24 ) $ — $ (0.67 ) $ — Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to Class A common stockholders: 265,804,385 140,888,909 173,156,944 138,886,157 Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to Class B common stockholders: 47,325,533 — 12,167,200 —





Embark Technology, Inc.

Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

​ Years Ended

December 31, ​ 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities ​ ​ ​ Net loss $ (124,213 ) $ (21,531 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: ​ ​ Depreciation and amortization 1,074 822 Stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized 47,607 842 Change in fair value of warrants 8,206 — Net amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts on investments 270 226 Amortization of debt discount 8,163 — Change in fair value of derivative liability 4,323 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: ​ ​ Prepaid expenses and other current assets (11,230 ) (150 ) Other assets (3,518 ) (3 ) Accounts payable 1,957 151 Other long-term liabilities 50 — Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,262 513 Net cash used in operating activities (66,049 ) (19,130 ) Cash flows from investing activities ​ ​ Purchase of investments — (52,421 ) Maturities of investments 53,239 74,250 Purchase of property, equipment and software (3,353 ) (2,181 ) Deposit for purchase of trucks (440 ) (10 ) Refund of deposit for trucks 87 778 Net cash provided by investing activities 49,533 20,416 Cash flows from financing activities ​ ​ Cash proceeds received from convertible note payable 25,000 — Proceeds from NGA recapitalization 314,146 — Transaction costs related to merger with NGA (69,049 ) — Payment towards notes payable (210 ) (275 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 189 121 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 270,076 (154 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 253,560 1,132 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 11,460 10,328 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 265,020 $ 11,460





Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

Embark Trucks, Inc.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss $ (76,388 ) $ (6,544 ) $ (124,213 ) $ (21,531 ) Interest income and expense, net 4,413 (124 ) 8,065 (788 ) Depreciation and amortization 318 262 1,074 822 EBITDA (71,657 ) (6,406 ) (115,074 ) (21,497 ) Stock-based compensation expense(1) 44,171 272 47,607 842 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities(2) 8,206 — 8,206 — Change in fair value of derivative liability(3) (1,460 ) — 4,323 — One time transaction related cost(4) 413 — 1,413 — Adjusted EBITDA $ (20,327 ) $ (6,134 ) $ (53,525 ) $ (20,655 ) (1) Reflects, for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, stock-based compensation expense related to the issuance of equity awards to certain Embark employees, the issuance of our Class B shares to the Embark Founders, and issuance of equity awards for non-employee services. (2) Reflects the increase in the fair values of the Company's private, public, FPA and working capital warrants. (3) Reflects the change in the fair value of the embedded conversion and redemption features, which are presented as a derivative liability, related to the convertible note payable. (4) Represents one time transaction related costs, which are not expected to recur in the future.





Embark Trucks, Inc.

Free Cash Flow

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash used in operating activities (GAAP) $ (33,191 ) $ (6,826 ) $ (66,049 ) $ (19,130 ) Capital expenditures (973 ) (722 ) (3,353 ) (2,181 ) Truck deposits, net of returns — (10 ) (353 ) 768 One time transaction related cost(1) — — 1,000 — Free cash flow (Non GAAP) $ (34,164 ) $ (7,558 ) $ (68,755 ) $ (20,543 ) (1) Represents one time transaction related costs, which are not expected to recur in the future.



