The RealReal Provides More Details Regarding 2022 Investor Day Live Webcast

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RealReal REAL—the world's largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods—today announced the website address to register for the live webcast of its Investor Day.
The virtual portion of the Investor Day event will feature presentations from The RealReal executive team and a question-and-answer session. The live webcast is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, March 22, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (1:00 p.m. Eastern Time) and will run approximately two hours and forty-five minutes.
Registration for the live webcast of the event is available at investorday.therealreal.com. Additionally, Investor Day materials will be made available on March 22 on the Company's Investor Relations webpage at investor.therealreal.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations webpage following the event.
About The RealReal Inc.
The RealReal is the world's largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods, with more than 25 million members. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have hundreds of in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by thousands of brands across numerous categories—including women's and men's fashion, fine jewelry and watches, art and home—in support of the circular economy. We make selling effortless with free virtual appointments, in-home pickup, drop-off and direct shipping. We do all of the work for consignors, including authenticating, using AI and machine learning to determine optimal pricing, photographing and listing their items, as well as handling shipping and customer service. At our 19 retail locations, including our 16 shoppable stores, customers can sell, meet with our experts and receive free valuations.
Investor Relations Contact:
Caitlin Howe
Vice President of Investor Relations
caitlin.howe@therealreal.com
Press Contact:
Erin Santy
Head of Communications
pr@therealreal.com
