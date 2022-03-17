Integer to Take Part in a Virtual Fireside Chat at the KeyBanc Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
PLANO, Texas, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation ITGR announced today that Joe Dziedzic, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jason Garland, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the KeyBanc Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum at 3:45pm ET on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
A live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible through the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.integer.net and will be available for replay following the event.
[REGISTER NOW] Educational session on How to Get Rich When The Stock Market Drops Using Options with Full-time Trader Nic Chahine. Click Here Now to Register
About Integer®
Integer Holdings Corporation ITGR is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, portable medical and orthopedics markets. The Company provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies that enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, the Company develops batteries for high-end niche applications in energy, military, and environmental markets. The Company's brands include Greatbatch Medical®, Lake Region Medical® and Electrochem®. Additional information is available at www.integer.net.
|Investor Relations:
|Media Relations:
|Tony Borowicz
|Kelly Butler
|tony.borowicz@integer.net
|kelly.butler@integer.net
|716.759.5809
|214.618.4216
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
It must be your lucky day... Nic Chahine, Benzinga's Full-time Head Options Trader has been minting profits during the recent volatility. His average win-rate in 2021 alone was over 90% of booked trades. Never before have we offered such a price reduction on his Options Starter strategy. For a massive 50% OFF, plus a 7-day full refund guarantee you can get full access to Nic's very own trades twice a month! These come with a complete video breakdown, explanation, charts, and trade tables (to show you that he takes every single trade alongside you). Click Here to Take this Limited Time Offer!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.