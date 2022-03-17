Integer to Take Part in a Virtual Fireside Chat at the KeyBanc Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

PLANO, Texas, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation ITGR announced today that Joe Dziedzic, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jason Garland, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the KeyBanc Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum at 3:45pm ET on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.



A live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible through the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.integer.net and will be available for replay following the event.

About Integer®

Integer Holdings Corporation ITGR is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, portable medical and orthopedics markets. The Company provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies that enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, the Company develops batteries for high-end niche applications in energy, military, and environmental markets. The Company's brands include Greatbatch Medical®, Lake Region Medical® and Electrochem®. Additional information is available at www.integer.net.