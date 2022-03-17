Ideal Power Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Power Inc. ("Ideal Power" or the "Company") IPWR, pioneering the development and commercialization of the highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN™ bidirectional semiconductor power switch, reported results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.



"Fourth quarter 2021 capped off a year of strong progress along our roadmap to commercialize B-TRAN™ as an innovative technology addressing and enabling high-growth, immediate demand markets with the potential to displace conventional power semiconductor solutions in many applications. We advanced our B-TRAN™ test and evaluation program, adding leading commercial enterprises in each of our target market segments. We also made significant progress under the U.S. Navy/Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) and Department of Energy (DOE) funded programs for B-TRAN™-enabled solid-state circuit breakers (SSCBs) in collaboration with Diversified Technologies, Inc. (DTI)," stated Dan Brdar, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ideal Power.

"Our objective for 2022 remains to introduce our first product for commercial sale. As we build on our 2021 accomplishments, we expect 2022 to be an exciting year in our commercialization of B-TRAN™ with its unique advantages of bidirectional switching capability and lower switching and conduction losses in the EV, EV charging, renewable energy and energy storage, uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems for data centers, and SSCB markets. With a talented team, large global companies participating in our test and evaluation program and a strong balance sheet to support our development and commercial objectives, we remain focused on continued strong execution toward commercializing B-TRAN™."

Key Fourth Quarter and Recent Operational Highlights

Added participants to the B-TRAN™ test and evaluation program, including a leading manufacturer of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EV powertrain components and EV charging infrastructure for use in power conversion applications in its commercial EVs a Forbes 2021 Global 500 leader in diverse power management, for use in bidirectional direct current (DC) SSCB applications for solar and wind systems other commercial businesses and universities that management expects may lead to additional government funding opportunities.

Delivered on the Company's Phase I project commitments under the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant won in collaboration with DTI from the DOE to develop a B-TRAN™-driven low-loss 13.8 kV alternating current (AC) SSCB. DTI and Ideal Power plan to collaborate on a grant application for a Phase II project. If awarded a Phase II grant by the DOE, DTI will build and test a full 50 MW AC SSCB using Ideal Power B-TRAN™ devices.

Completed the fifth fabrication run under the NAVSEA program; wafers from this run will be diced and packaged into devices for testing and delivery. Ideal Power will continue to provide program support through the demonstration of the B-TRAN™ enabled DC SSCB later this year.

Completed the wafer fabrication qualification run of a second domestic semiconductor fabrication partner that brings bipolar fabrication experience and supports ongoing development activities.

Engaged a world-class packaging firm to transition to Ideal Power's new B-TRAN™ device packaging design for volume production.

Appointed two new independent directors, Drue Freeman and Greg Knight, to Ideal Power's Board of Directors, adding significant semiconductor experience and relationships in key target markets including EVs, renewable energy and energy storage and power electronics.





Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Grant revenue was $128,605 in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $273,827 in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Grant revenue was $576,399 for the full 2021 compared to $428,129 for the full year 2020.

Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $1.4 million compared to $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 on higher sales and marketing and general and administrative expenses.

Operating expenses in the full year 2021 were $4.8 million compared to $4.1 million in the full year 2020 with sales and marketing representing $0.5 million of the increase.

Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $1.4 million compared to $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net loss in the full year 2021 was $4.8 million compared to $7.8 million in the full year 2020, which included a one-time, non-cash warrant inducement expense of $3.7 million.

Cash used in operating activities in full year 2021 was $4.3 million compared to $3.0 million in full year 2020. Including investing activities, cash burn for the full year 2021 was $4.5 million.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $23.2 million at December 31, 2021.

Ideal Power had no long-term debt outstanding at December 31, 2021.





Fourth Quarter 2021 Conference Call Details

Ideal Power President and CEO Dan Brdar and CFO Tim Burns will host a conference call today, followed by a question-and-answer period.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Thursday, March 17, 2022 Time: 4:30 p.m. EDT, 1:30 p.m. PDT Toll-free dial-in number: 1-888-204-4368 International dial-in number: 1-323-994-2093 Conference ID: 9771825

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact LHA Investor Relations at 1-212-838-3777.



The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1524701&tp_key=fd283c809a and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IdealPower.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, March 17, 2022, through Sunday, April 17, 2022.

Toll Free Replay Number: 1-844-512-2921 International Replay Number: 1-412-317-6671 Replay ID: 9771825

About Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power IPWR is pioneering the development of its broadly patented bidirectional semiconductor power switch, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for electric vehicle, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy, energy storage, UPS / data center, solid-state circuit breaker and other industrial and military applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bidirectional, Bipolar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN™) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN™ is a unique double-sided bidirectional AC switch able to deliver substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power believes B-TRAN™ will reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in medium voltage AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit www.IdealPower.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While Ideal Power's management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Such forward-looking statements included, but are not limited to, statements regarding our plan to introduce our first product for commercial sale in 2022, our expectations regarding our commercialization efforts for B-TRAN™ in 2022, our expectation that other commercial businesses and universities in our test and evaluation program may lead to additional government funding opportunities, our plan to collaborate with DTI on a grant application for a Phase II project and our plans to continue to provide program support through the demonstration of the B-TRAN™ enabled DC SSCB later this year. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19 on our business, financial condition and results of operations, the success of our B-TRAN™ technology, including whether the patents for our technology provide adequate protection and whether we can be successful in maintaining, enforcing and defending our patents and our inability to predict with precision or certainty the pace and timing of development and commercialization of our B-TRAN™ technology, including the timing of the completion of our wafer fabrication runs with our semiconductor fabrications partners and our continued success engaging companies to participate in our customer sampling program, and uncertainties set forth in our quarterly, annual and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Furthermore, we operate in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We disclaim any intention to, and undertake no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.



Ideal Power Investor Relations Contact:

LHA Investor Relations

Carolyn Capaccio, CFA

T: 212-838-3777

IdealPowerIR@lhai.com





IDEAL POWER INC.

Balance Sheets

December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,170,149 $ 3,157,256 Accounts receivable, net 233,262 170,287 Prepayments and other current assets 43,900 118,883 Total current assets 23,447,311 3,446,426 Property and equipment, net 56,158 37,125 Intangible assets, net 2,055,650 1,568,903 Right of use asset 307,172 79,719 Other assets 11,189 — Total assets $ 25,877,480 $ 5,132,173 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 130,500 $ 101,984 Accrued expenses 353,507 475,487 Current portion of lease liability 58,864 82,055 Total current liabilities 542,871 659,526 Long-term debt — 91,407 Long-term lease liability 267,584 — Other long-term liabilities 917,100 552,031 Total liabilities 1,727,555 1,302,964 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 5,893,767 shares issued and 5,892,446 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021; 3,265,740 shares issued and 3,264,419 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 5,894 3,266 Additional paid-in capital 104,063,321 78,974,964 Treasury stock, at cost; 1,321 shares at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively (13,210 ) (13,210 ) Accumulated deficit (79,906,080 ) (75,135,811 ) Total stockholders' equity 24,149,925 3,829,209 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 25,877,480 $ 5,132,173





IDEAL POWER INC.

Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Grant revenue $ 128,605 $ 273,827 $ 576,399 $ 428,129 Cost of grant revenue 128,605 273,827 576,399 428,129 Gross profit – – – – Operating expenses: Research and development 501,694 559,356 1,927,743 1,720,893 General and administrative 703,279 553,474 2,408,425 2,307,089 Sales and marketing 209,948 20,000 512,807 40,000 Total operating expenses 1,414,921 1,132,830 4,848,975 4,067,982 Loss from operations (1,414,921 ) (1,132,830 ) (4,848,975 ) (4,067,982 ) Other income (expenses): Gain on forgiveness of long-term debt – – 91,407 – Interest expense, net (5,827 ) (2,569 ) (12,701 ) (5,049 ) Warrant inducement expense – – – (3,720,866 ) Total other income (expenses) (5,827 ) (2,569 ) 78,706 (3,725,915 ) Net loss $ (1,420,748 ) $ (1,135,399 ) $ (4,770,269 ) $ (7,793,897 ) Net loss per share – basic and diluted $ (0.23 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.80 ) $ (2.20 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding – basic and diluted 6,143,452 4,356,324 5,937,520 3,539,217

IDEAL POWER INC.

Statements of Cash Flows