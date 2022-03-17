Inuvo Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ending December 31, 2021

2021 fourth quarter revenue totaled $19.7 million an increase of 53% year-over-year and 17.2% sequentially



Net revenue for 2021 increased 34% year-over-year to $59.8 million

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. INUV, a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that serves brands and agencies, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2021.

Rich Howe, Chief Executive Officer of Inuvo, commented, "We reported another strong fourth quarter, delivering $19.7 million in revenue, an increase of 53% year-over-year and 17% sequentially. Year-over-year revenue growth from the second quarter through the fourth quarter of 2021 was 66%, 83% and now 53%, a testament to the demand for both the ValidClick and IntentKey platforms. Additionally, as we had been messaging throughout the year, we delivered a positive Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter. "

Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2021:

Net revenue for the 2021 fourth quarter totaled $19.7 million as compared to $12.9 million during the same period in the year prior, an increase of 53%. Net revenue increased 17.2% sequentially for the 2021 fourth quarter as compared to revenue of $16.8 million for the third quarter of 2021.

Net revenue for the full year ended December 31, 2021 totaled $59.8 million as compared to $44.6 million during the same period the year prior, an increase of 34% year-over-year driven by an increase in ValidClick revenue of 22% and IntentKey revenue of 75% year-over-year respectively. As a percentage of revenue, IntentKey increased from 23.3% to 30.4% for the full year 2021.

Cost of revenue for the full year ended December 31, 2021 totaled $15.9 million as compared to $8.3 million during the same period the year prior, an increase of 92%. The components of the cost of revenue have shifted, as the IntentKey platform revenue has become a greater percentage of net revenue. The increase in cost of revenue was largely due to the acquisition of new customers. Cost of revenue for the 2021 fourth quarter increased to $8.5 million as compared to $2.1 million for the 2020 fourth quarter.

Gross profit totaled $43.9 million for the full year ended December 31, 2021 as compared to $36.3 million for the same period the year prior, an increase of 20.9%. Gross profit margin for the 2021 full year was 73.4% as compared to 81.4% for the 2020 full year. Gross profit totaled $11.3 million for the 2021 fourth quarter as compared to $10.8 million for the 2020 fourth quarter. Gross profit margin for the 2021 fourth quarter was 57.1% as compared to 83.4% for the 2020 fourth quarter. The IntentKey platform has a lower gross margin than the ValidClick platform but has a greater overall net margin than the ValidClick platform. As IntentKey revenue becomes a greater percentage of net revenue, gross margins decrease.

Operating expenses for the full year ended December 31, 2021 totaled $51.7 million, an increase of 16.4% as compared to $44.4 million for the same period the year prior. Operating expenses for the 2021 fourth quarter totaled $12.3 million as compared to $12.6 million for the 2020 fourth quarter.

Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2021 totaled $7.6 million. Noncash expenses of amortization, depreciation and stock-based compensation totaled $5.6 million for the year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $466 thousand in the fourth quarter and a loss of $2.1 million for the full year.

Liquidity and Capital Resources:

At December 31, 2021, Inuvo had $13.3 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. Net working capital was $12.4 million. As of March 11, 2022 there were 119,547,810 shares of common stock outstanding.

About Inuvo

Inuvo®, Inc. INUV is a market leader in Artificial Intelligence built for advertising. Its IntentKey AI solution is a first-of-its-kind proprietary and patented technology capable of identifying and actioning to the reasons why consumers are interested in products, services, or brands, not who those consumers are. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including, without limitation risks detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and represent our views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in Inuvo, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 as filed on March 17, 2022, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and our other filings with the SEC. Additionally, forward looking statements are subject to certain risks, trends, and uncertainties including the continued impact of Covid-19 on Inuvo's business and operations. Inuvo cannot provide assurances that the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based will prove to have been correct. Should one of these risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements, and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of this date. Inuvo does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or any other forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Inuvo further expressly disclaims any written or oral statements made by a third party regarding the subject matter of this press release. The information, which appears on our websites and our social media platforms is not part of this press release.

INUVO, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31 December 31 December 31 December 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net revenue $19,736,261 $12,902,487 $59,830,688 $44,640,007 Cost of revenue 8,459,820 2,141,562 15,925,837 8,296,483 Gross profit 11,276,441 10,760,925 43,904,851 36,343,524 Operating expenses Marketing costs 7,414,070 8,261,359 33,096,000 27,410,284 Compensation 2,923,046 2,425,592 11,381,279 9,350,831 Selling, general and administrative 1,971,476 1,920,769 7,198,213 7,630,990 Total operating expenses 12,308,592 12,607,720 51,675,492 44,392,105 Operating loss (1,032,151 ) (1,846,795 ) (7,770,641 ) (8,048,581 ) Interest expense, net (50,342 ) (2,170 ) (86,983 ) (253,505 ) Other (expense)income , net (158,493 ) 1,134,000 256,975 997,517 Net loss (1,240,986 ) (714,965 ) (7,600,649 ) (7,304,569 ) Other comprehensive income Unrealized gain on marketable securities 53,737 0 53,737 0 Comprehensive loss (1,187,249 ) (714,965 ) (7,546,912 ) (7,304,569 ) Per common share data Basic and diluted Net loss ($0.01 ) ($0.01 ) ($0.06 ) ($0.09 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 117,613,845 97,629,735 117,613,845 77,473,749 Diluted 117,613,845 97,629,735 117,613,845 77,473,749





INUVO, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31

December 31,

2021

2020

Assets Cash and cash equivalent $10,475,964 $7,890,665 Marketable securities-short term 1,927,979 - Accounts receivable, net 9,265,813 6,227,610 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,408,186 413,435 Total current assets 23,077,942 14,531,710 Property and equipment, net 1,506,766 1,187,061 Other assets Marketable securities-long term 859,512 - Referral and support services agreement advance 1,100,000 - Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 6,720,585 8,586,089 Goodwill 9,853,342 9,853,342 Right of use assets and other assets 878,927 1,023,369 Total other assets 19,412,366 19,462,800 Total assets $43,997,074 $35,181,571 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $4,844,716 $4,048,260 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,374,391 4,216,448 Lease liability 443,432 464,464 Total current liabilities 10,662,539 8,729,172 Deferred tax liability 107,000 107,000 Lease liability and other long-term liabilities 419,540 1,056,285 Total long-term liabilities 526,540 1,163,285 Total stockholders' equity 32,807,995 25,289,114 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $43,997,074 $35,181,571





RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (unaudited) Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31

December 31

December 31

December 31

2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating loss ($1,032,151 ) ($1,846,795 ) ($7,770,641 ) ($8,048,581 ) Depreciation 332,918 318,623 1,277,664 1,372,426 Amortization 551,700 542,827 2,188,251 2,233,485 EBITDA (147,533 ) (985,345 ) (4,304,726 ) (4,442,670 ) Stock-based compensation 613,238 198,068 2,179,254 858,683 Non-recurring items: PPP Loan Forgiven - 1,109,000 - 1,109,000 Third party rights agreement - 24,999 - 78,762 Adjusted EBITDA $465,705 $346,722 ($2,125,472 ) ($2,396,225 )

Reconciliation of Operating Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

We present EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure of our performance. We defined EBITDA as operating loss plus (i) depreciation, and (ii) amortization. We further define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus (iii) stock-based compensation and (iv) certain identified expenses that are not expected to recur or be representative of future ongoing operation of the business. These adjustments are itemized above. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reasons we consider them appropriate for supplemental analysis. In evaluating EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same or similar to some of the adjustments in the presentation. Our presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.