LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for February 2022

SAN DIEGO, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. LPLA (the "Company"), today released its monthly activity report for February 2022.
Total advisory and brokerage assets at the end of February were approximately $1.14 trillion, a decrease of $13 billion, or 1.1%, compared to the end of January 2022.
Total net new assets for February were $5.2 billion, translating to a 5.4% annualized growth rate. Total net new advisory assets were $5.4 billion, translating to a 10.5% annualized growth rate.
Total client cash balances at the end of February were $60.5 billion, an increase of $2.1 billion compared to the end of January 2022. Net buying in February was $4.0 billion.
|(End of Period $ in billions, unless noted)
|February
|January
|Change
|February
|Change
|2022
|2022
|M/M
|2021
|Y/Y
|Advisory and Brokerage Assets
|Advisory Assets
|612.9
|619.6
|(1.1%)
|477.4
|28.4%
|Brokerage Assets
|531.9
|538.2
|(1.2%)
|447.7
|18.8%
|Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets
|1,144.8
|1,157.8
|(1.1%)
|925.1
|23.7%
|Total Net New Assets
|Net New Advisory Assets
|5.4
|5.9
|n/m
|6.0
|n/m
|Net New Brokerage Assets
|(0.2)
|0.1
|n/m
|(0.0)
|n/m
|Total Net New Assets
|5.2
|6.1
|n/m
|5.9
|n/m
|Organic Net New Assets
|Net New Organic Advisory Assets
|5.4
|5.9
|n/m
|6.0
|n/m
|Net New Organic Brokerage Assets
|(0.2)
|0.1
|n/m
|(0.0)
|n/m
|Total Organic Net New Assets
|5.2
|6.1
|n/m
|5.9
|n/m
|Net Brokerage to Advisory Conversions
|0.9
|1.2
|n/m
|1.1
|n/m
|Client Cash Balances
|Insured Cash Account Balances
|29.9
|29.6
|1.0%
|37.3
|(19.8%)
|Deposit Cash Account Balances
|10.5
|9.7
|8.2%
|7.9
|32.9%
|Total Bank Sweep Balances
|40.4
|39.4
|2.5%
|45.2
|(10.6%)
|Money Market Account Cash Balances
|18.4
|17.3
|6.4%
|1.4
|n/m
|Purchased Money Market Funds
|1.8
|1.7
|5.9%
|1.7
|5.9%
|Total Money Market Balances
|20.1
|19.0
|5.8%
|3.1
|n/m
|Total Client Cash Balances
|60.5
|58.4
|3.6%
|48.3
|25.3%
|Net Buy (Sell) Activity
|4.0
|3.5
|n/m
|6.0
|n/m
|Market Indices
|S&P 500 (end of period)
|4,374
|4,516
|(3.1%)
|3,811
|14.8%
|Russell 2000 (end of period)
|2,048
|2,028
|1.0%
|2,201
|(7.0%)
|Fed Funds Effective Rate (average bps)
|8
|8
|0.0%
|8
|0.0%
