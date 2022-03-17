Nasdaq to Hold First Quarter 2022 Investor Conference Call

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq NDAQ has scheduled its First Quarter 2022 financial results announcement.
|WHO:
|Nasdaq's CEO, CFO, and additional members of its senior management team
|WHAT:
|Review Nasdaq's First Quarter 2022 financial results
|WHEN:
|Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Results Call: 8:00 AM Eastern
Senior management will be available for questions from the investment community following prepared remarks.
All participants can access the conference via webcast through the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at: http://ir.nasdaq.com/. An audio replay of the conference will be available after the call on the Nasdaq Investor Relations website or by dialing 855-859-2056 (U.S.) or 404-537-3406 (International); Conference ID: 4046146.
Note: The press release for the First Quarter 2022 results will be posted on the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com/ on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at approximately 7:00 AM Eastern.
About Nasdaq
Nasdaq NDAQ is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.
Nasdaq Media Relations Contact:
Will Briganti
+1.646.964.8169
william.briganti@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Investor Relations Contact:
Ed Ditmire, CFA
+1.212.401.8737
ed.ditmire@nasdaq.com
-NDAQF-
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.