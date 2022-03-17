Diamondback Energy, Inc. Responds to Humanitarian Crisis in Eastern Europe and Ukraine

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

MIDLAND, Texas, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamondback Energy, Inc. ("Diamondback") FANG today announced a $10 million commitment to support various non-profit entities that have risen to meet the humanitarian needs of the people of Ukraine displaced by the Russian invasion of their country.



"These donations are being made to help the millions of men, women, and children who have had to leave their homes as a result of this unjust war and will go to organizations that are giving direct care and comfort to the people of Ukraine in this time of great need," said Travis Stice, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Diamondback.

About Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit www.diamondbackenergy.com.

Investor Relations and Media Contacts

Investors:

Adam Lawlis

+1 432.221.7467

alawlis@diamondbackenergy.com

Media:

Clint Williamson

+1 432.247.6220

cwilliamson@diamondbackenergy.com