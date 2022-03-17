Miromatrix to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miromatrix Medical Inc. MIRO, a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs to help save and improve patients' lives, today announced that the Company will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 after market close on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Company management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 3:30 pm Central Time / 4:30 pm Eastern Time.
Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 877-451-6152 for domestic callers or 201-389-0879 for international callers. Please reference Conference ID: 13726822. To listen to a live webcast, please visit the investor relations section of Miromatrix's website at: https://miromatrix.gcs-web.com/.
About Miromatrix
Miromatrix Medical Inc. is a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable human organs to help save and improve patients' lives. The Company has developed a proprietary perfusion technology platform for bioengineering organs that it believes will efficiently scale to address the shortage of available human organs. The Company's initial development focus is on human livers and kidneys. For more information, visit miromatrix.com.
Investor Contact
Greg Chodaczek
347-620-7010
ir@miromatrix.com
Media Contact:
press@miromatrix.com
