Impel NeuroPharma to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, March 24, 2022

SEATTLE, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impel NeuroPharma IMPL, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for people suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on the central nervous system, today announced it will host a live webcast on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET to report its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results and provide a business update.
The conference call may be accessed by dialling 877-295-2648 (domestic) or 470-495-9487 (international) and referring to conference ID 5542868. A live webcast of the event will be available on the Investors section of the Impel NeuroPharma website at https://investors.impelnp.com/. A replay of the webcast and accompanying slides will be available on the Impel NeuroPharma website following the event.
About Impel NeuroPharma
Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for people suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on diseases of the central nervous system. Impel offers and is developing treatments that pair its proprietary Precision Olfactory Delivery (POD®) technology with well-established therapeutics. In addition to Trudhesa™ (dihydroergotamine mesylate) nasal spray, which is approved in the United States for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults, Impel is also developing INP105 for the acute treatment of agitation and aggression in patients with autism, and INP107 for OFF episodes in Parkinson's disease.
Investor Relations:
Christina Tartaglia
Stern Investor Relations
Phone: (1) 212-362-1200
Email: christina.tartaglia@sternir.com
Media Relations:
Melyssa Weible
Elixir Health Public Relations
Phone: (1) 201-723-5805
Email: mweible@elixirhealthpr.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.