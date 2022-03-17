How Kronos, the White House, and the DOE Can Build a Fusion Energy Commercialization Center

WASHINGTON, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spearheading a program for fusion's potential through accelerated strategies, the White House and Department of Energy (DOE) will hold a three-hour summit on the topic tomorrow, March 17, starting at 9:00 a.m. EST in Washington, DC. As research gathers momentum, backed by strong government and private investment, the White House believes the time is ripe to use fusion as a springboard to American energy independence and other critical goals.
Practical fusion would help achieve net-zero carbon dioxide by 2050 to combat global warming, alongside boosting U.S. scientific and economic strength through the twenty-first century. The USA is currently locked in an energy race with China, both seeking the first-mover advantage in the key strategic area of fusion.
Kronos Fusion Energy Defense Systems stands poised to help the administration, the DOE, the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), and other stakeholders seize the initiative in this crucial new field of energy development. The veteran-owned company aspires to develop a Fusion Energy Commercialization Center, bringing together the research and technology needed to complete an advanced tokamak fusion reactor within 14 years. This reactor is projected to be 40 times more effective than current devices while offering 20% construction cost savings compared to other proposed models.
Kronos says it is uniquely positioned to be the springboard for the DOE, OSTP, and USA to achieve strategic fusion goals thanks to its powerful simulations. Putting advanced machine learning, algorithms, and neural networks to use, it melds decades of research into cutting-edge solutions. Swift, exhaustive design testing via simulation enables developing an optimized reactor layout much faster, more efficiently than standard techniques.
Testing parts through sophisticated simulation also eliminates the time-consuming, costly process of trial and error. The perfected components will then be entirely manufactured in the US, offering both economic stimulus and improved security. Kronos itself will fabricate many of the tokamak's key sections at its various facilities, once again harnessing vanguard technologies to assure precision fit. Exact tolerances will help performance surpass rival tokamaks across the globe.
Kronos notes China is currently ahead of others in the fusion energy race. Recent media reports indicate China's Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), set operational records on Dec. 30, 2021. On that date, EAST maintained containment of plasma reaching 120 million degrees Fahrenheit for 17.6 minutes, setting its third world record since 2017.
Kronos, which is already cooperating with the DOE, asserts its Fusion Energy Commercialization Center will give the U.S. the technical solutions to accelerate its fusion program ahead of China's. Leveraging the Center's capabilities, Kronos says it will be possible to start building an advanced tokamak by 2027, completing the first assembly phase by 2032, with testing and first plasma by 2033. Thursday's livestreamed fusion summit will provide additional insight into government plans; basis for further evaluating Kronos' important role in America's fusion energy future.
PR Contact: Erin Pendleton - pr@kronosfusionenergy.com
Related Images
This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.
Attachment
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.