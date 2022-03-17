Quantifind Expands Relationship With U.S. Department of Defense With Selection Into Data Readiness Artificial Intelligence Development Program

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantifind has been selected to receive a Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA) award for the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) Data Readiness Artificial Intelligence Development (DRAID) program.
The DRAID program is designed to be transformational in its ability to provide agile artificial intelligence (AI) readiness capabilities to the U.S. Department of Defense.
"Quantifind has a proud history working with the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), in providing AI solutions that discover hidden network graphs of foreign malign activity and helping to establish responsible AI principles," said Ari Tuchman, CEO of Quantifind. "With this new DRAID program, Quantifind is excited to be part of a board initiative to bring related AI capabilities across the DoD."
Quantifind's Graphyte product suite is used by government organizations and Tier 1 financial service organizations to discover hidden risks in public domain data and automate much of the investigative process.
The DoD announced that no funds have been obligated and the government plans to complete all awards at the task order level. Quantifind is one of the vendors selected that can compete for the $241.6 million set aside for this project.
The DoD added that these streamlined methodologies implemented during the creation of this acquisition strategy will benefit both its industry and government partners, with the goal of increasing competition and flexibility on ceilings for each task order.
For more information, please visit https://www.quantifind.com.
About Quantifind
Quantifind was founded in 2009 upon pioneering work building machine learning technology to discover meaningful patterns across large, disparate, unstructured datasets. Today, Quantifind's Graphyte platform embodies over a decade of R&D and deployment experience in machine learning, natural language processing, risk modeling, name science, and entity resolution, and is helping financial institutions and public sector agencies to combat crime. Quantifind is headquartered in Palo Alto, Cali., with teams in Boston, Washington, and New York. Learn more about Quantifind and request a demo at www.quantifind.com.
