Gene Therapy in US to Replace Conventional Medicines. The Market to be Worth $16 Billion by 2027 – Arizton

Chicago, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton's recent research report, U.S. gene therapy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 43% during 2022-2027.



With the increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases and conditions, the demand for cell & gene therapy has grown in recent years. The conventional medications are not providing a satisfying cure for various diseases, thereby paving the way for cell and gene therapy products that fill the unmet needs in the market.

High emphasis on R&D and augmented investment both by vendors and government organizations has led to a strong portfolio of gene therapy pipeline products. Moreover, the private sectors are driving the new gene therapy research by investing capital in emerging companies. Vendors are also aggressively bringing innovation, advanced therapies to market to penetrate and harness growth potential of the market.

U.S Gene Therapy Market Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTE DETAILS MARKET SIZE (2027) $16 Billion CAGR (REVENUE) 43% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST PERIOD 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS (VECTOR TYPE) Retroviral and Others MARKET SEGMENTS (PRODUCT) Car T Therapy and Non-Car T Therapy MARKET SEGMENTS (INDICATION) Oncology and Others MARKET SEGMENTS (GENE TRANSFER) Ex-Vivo and In-Vivo END-USER Hospitals, Cancer Care Centers, and Academic & Research Centers

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The US gene therapy market would realize an absolute growth of over 771% in revenue between 2021 and 2027.

Among product type segments, the CAR-T therapy segment dominates the US gene therapy market, accounting for a share of around 52%, followed by non-CAR-T therapy with approximately 48% in 2021.

The process of administering gene therapy products occurs by two different methods: ex-vivo and in-vivo. The ex-vivo is growing at 45% CAGR as this method has a comparatively higher cure success rate than in-vivo-based gene treatments.

The US gene therapy market is segmented into retroviral, and others based on the vector type. The other segment includes adeno virus, adeno-associated virus, herpes simplex virus, and non-viral vectors. The retroviral segment accounted for a major share of around 52% in 2021.

Due to the increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases, the demand for gene therapy has grown in recent years. In the indication segment, the US gene therapy market is segmented into oncology and others. The other segment includes rare & genetic disorders, cardiovascular, diabetic, neurology, and ophthalmology. The oncology segment accounted for a major share of over 58% and others with 41.79% in 2021.

The market is segmented into hospitals, cancer care centers, and academic & research centers based on end-users. The hospital segment dominated the market with 56.45%, followed by cancer care centers with 35.87%.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product Type, Milk Powder, Packaged Milk, UHT Milk, Application, and Distribution Geography

Competitive Landscape – 7 key vendors and 16 Other prominent vendors are profiled in the report

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3293

U.S Gene Therapy Market – Trends & Opportunities

The demand for innovative medicines and therapies is increasing across the US. The investment in gene therapy has also increased drastically in recent years. The US gene therapy market players are strategically focusing on developing and marketing single-use bioprocessing products to remain competitive and gain a foothold in the market. Also, players are aggressively bringing innovation, advanced therapies to penetrate and harness the tremendous growth potential in the market. Many vendors are planning to tap the prevailing potential of the gene therapy market by developing and commercializing innovative products. This increasing list of potential investigational gene therapy products encourages many companies to make acquisitions an important strategy and quick access to penetrate the US gene therapy market further.

U.S Gene Therapy Market – Segmentation

Market Segmentation by Vector Type

Retroviral

Others

Market Segmentation by Product Type

Car T Therapy

Non-Car T Therapy

Market Segmentation by Indication

Oncology

Others

Market Segmentation by Gene Transfer

Ex-Vivo

In-Vivo

Market Segmentation by End User

Hospitals

Cancer Care Centers

Academic & Research Centers



Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

Increasing Market Access for Gene Therapies

Introduction of Universal Car-T Therapy

Increased Funding for R&D Activities of Gene Therapies

Product Launches & Regulatory Approvals

U.S Gene Therapy Market – Key Vendors

Amgen

bluebird bio

Bristol Myers Squibb

Gilead Sciences

Novartis

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Other Prominent Vendors

4DMT

Abeona Therapeutics

AnGes

AskBio

Astellas Gene Therapies

Autolus Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics

Castle Creek Biosciences

Cellectis

Evox Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics

Gene Biotherapeutics

Generation Bio

GenSight Biologics

Helixmith

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Kolon Tissue Gene

Krystal Biotech

MeiraGTx

Orchard Therapeutics

Pfizer

Poseida Therapeutics

Passage Bio

RegenxBio

Sana Biotechnology

Sarepta Therapeutics

StrideBio

Solid Biosciences

VBL Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics

Uniqure



Explore our healthcare lifesciences profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Call: +1-312-235-2040 +1 302 469 0707