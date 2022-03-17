Glucose Health, Inc. Corporate Update

BENTONVILLE, AR, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glucose Health, Inc. GLUC ("Company") announced today, it has accepted the resignations of Hal Kravitz and John Fieldly from the Company's board of directors.
About Glucose Health, Inc.
Manufactured by Glucose Health, Inc., the GLUCODOWN® brand is defining a new beverage industry category – functional, diabetic friendly, beverages. By specializing in producing healthy and delicious beverages, nutritionally appropriate1 for the nation's 100+ million2 pre and Type-2 diabetics, and additionally in 2022, launching a new healthy and delicious ready-to-drink beverage formulated to meet the nutritional needs of 45+ consumers, Glucose Health, Inc. is uniquely positioned among all emerging beverage companies in America.
1 For citations visit www.glucodown.com/clinical-data
2 National Diabetes Statistics Review, 2020; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Health and Human Services
