ValueSelling Associates Applauds Winners of the 16th Annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValueSelling Associates, Inc. congratulates all of the winners – including its clients who received 14 Stevie Awards – in the 16th Annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on May 11.



The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for sales, business development, customer service and contact center professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

"We are impressed with the all-star achievements of all the finalists, especially given the unique challenges of virtual selling," said Julie Thomas, president and CEO of ValueSelling Associates. "In this tough selling environment, sales professionals found ways to connect, secure new business, and crush sales quota. We look forward to celebrating the successes of this year's winners."

Winning client organizations that use the ValueSelling Framework include Auvik, Building Engines, Cable Bahamas Business Solutions, Cybersource, Parallax Advanced Research, PayU, ServiceChannel, and Snowflake. The ValueSelling Framework is a proven formula for accelerating sales results; hundreds of thousands of professionals around the world use this framework because it works.

ValueSelling Associates is a "Top 10" Grand Stevie Award winner for 2022, making it a three-time Grand Stevie Award winner, having also won a Grand Stevie in 2021 and 2019.

"The nominations we received for the 2022 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher Miller. "The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on May 11."

At the Stevie Awards event, ValueSelling Associates will also deliver its own awards that recognize leadership in creating revenue growth and customer value through the adoption of the ValueSelling Framework. This year, the 2022 ValueSelling Associates Leadership in Sales Transformation Award will be presented to Andrew Pickens, Senior Vice President of Client and Business Development at Syndigo, for leadership in the adoption of the ValueSelling Framework® resulting in increased sales productivity and revenue growth.

The 2022 ValueSelling Associates Excellence in Sales Process Transformation Award will be presented to the Appian sales and sales enablement team for driving organizational growth and sales process improvement through adoption of the ValueSelling Framework®.

2022 Stevie Award Winner Detail

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide on eight specialized judging committees.

This year's winners include ValueSelling Associates, who received a Grand Stevie, and its clients who received Gold, Silver, and Bronze-level recognition – 15 awards in total – in the following categories:

Auvik, an easy-to-use cloud-based networking management and monitoring software, received one Silver Award.

Silver Stevie Winner for Sales Manager of the Year, Jason George, Director of Corporate Sales



Building Engines, which improves net operating income across the world's most successful commercial real estate (CRE) portfolios, received one Gold Award.

Gold Stevie Winner for Woman of the Year in Sales, Colleen Honan, Chief Sales Officer



Cable Bahamas Business Solutions, a company that offers fixed, mobile and cloud/ data center solutions, received two Gold and one Bronze Stevie Awards.

Gold Stevie Winner for Sales Distinction of the Year - Telecommunications

Gold Stevie Winner for Most Valuable COVID-19 Response by a Sales Team

Bronze Stevie Winner for Business Development Achievement of the Year – All Other Industries



Cybersource, a payment service provider that lets customers process online payments, streamline online fraud management, and simplify payment security, received two Silver and one Bronze Stevie Awards.

Silver Stevie Winner for Sales Director of the Year, Tim Stallard, Senior Director of Sales

Silver Stevie Winner for Sales Operations Professional of the Year, Chris Gonzalez, Senior Director of Global Commercial Solutions & Strategy

Bronze Stevie Winner for Worldwide Sales Executive of the Year, Michael Isler, Chief Revenue Officer



Parallax Advanced Research, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that accelerates innovation through strategic partnerships with government, industry and academia across the U.S., received one Gold Stevie Award.

Gold Stevie Winner for Government Sales Team of the Year



PayU, a payment technology leader, received two Gold Stevie Awards.

Gold Stevie Winner for Sales Operational Professional of the Year, David Sebel, Head of Commercial Excellence

Gold Stevie Winner for Sales Operations Team of the Year, GPO Process Board team



Service Channel, a leader in facility management software and contractor sourcing, received two Silver Stevie Awards.

Silver Stevie Winner for Senior Sales Executive of the Year, Chris Mills, Chief Sales Officer

Silver Stevie Winner for National Sales Team of the Year

Snowflake, a cloud computing–based data warehousing company, received one Silver Stevie Award.

Silver Stevie Winner for Sales Training or Education Professional of the Year, Giles Giddings, Senior Director of Global Enablement



ValueSelling Associates received a Grand Stevie Award.

A Grand Stevie Award Winner of the "Top 10 Awards" for 2022 for Sales. ValueSelling also won Grand Stevie Awards in 2021 and 2019.



A summary of these winners is available here.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

