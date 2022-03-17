Grant Cardone's 10X Health System Announces Partnership With DaVinci Medical to Introduce Superhuman Protocol to Millions

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Times best-selling author, #1 marketer, business and real estate mogul in multifamily properties, Grant Cardone's 10X Health System, proudly announces its newest partnership with DaVinci Medical to bring the Superhuman Protocol to the market.
In line with Cardone's mission as an advocate to help people attain a 10X life through alternative wellness solutions, the 10X Health System, led by Human Biologist Gary Brecka, exists to empower people to take control of optimizing and restoring their health and prevent sickness through cutting-edge therapies and tools designed to improve energy levels, sleep, weight loss, muscle growth, mental sharpness, and overall health and vitality.
"We are thrilled to partner with DaVinci Medical and CEO, Founder and Creator of the Superhuman Protocol, Jason Tebeau," says Brandon Dawson, CEO of 10X Health System. "We share many similar values in innovation and the desire to deliver valuable, results-driven products to better improve people's lives. We also have a collective understanding that time is limited and investments need to generate ROI, especially when it comes to people's health. It's an honor to have the opportunity to partner with the best in science and product innovation and reach millions of people now with these revolutionary and advanced healing technologies that are going to transform their lives so they can feel their absolute best."
The 10X Health Superhuman Protocol technologies have been receiving incredible praise from A-list celebrities, in most recent days publicly by media personality and businesswoman Kylie Jenner, who showed off her very own "red light therapy" 10X Health System Light Bed as a fan to her 318 million followers on Instagram through her stories, featured in her home gym.
The Superhuman Protocol, developed by DaVinci Medical Founder and CEO Jason Tebeau, allows for clients to experience a whole-body 360 solution to restore a lifetime of neglect and naturally boost health and performance. "Having the opportunity to partner with 10X Health System allows us to accelerate the opportunity to reach more people faster and more efficiently," says Tebeau. "I developed this protocol to reach millions and now we'll all be able to change those lives together."
Designed in three steps, working together: Magnetism, Oxygen and Light, which when exposed to the body in this exact order, allow the body to actually restore order as each technology profoundly affects the next. Step 1 is Magnetism, also known as PEMF (Pulsed Electromagnetic Field), low field magnetic stimulation, is a type of therapy that promotes cellular communication, enhancing self-healing and wellness. Step 2 is Oxygen, also known as EWOT (Exercise with Oxygen Therapy), allowing the body to create an oxygen-rich environment that improves overall health by getting the heart pumping and delivering oxygen to healthy cells. Step 3 is the Thera Light therapy bed, which, as DaVinci Medical states, "unlike injections and prescriptions which mask the symptoms and do nothing to treat the injury, the high-intensity light therapy delivers light energy units, in the form of photons, to damaged cells. These photons, absorbed by the cells through light therapy, stimulate the mitochondria to accelerate the production of Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP). This biochemical increase in cell energy is used to help transform cells from a state of illness to a stable, healthy state. The result is it reduces inflammation, increases blood flow, stimulates tissue growth, and helps aid the body's own healing process."
10X Health System:
We empower people to take control of their health and wellness journey. 10X Health makes the ultra-complex world of optimal health simple to understand so that ultimately, the patient is empowered to take charge of their own wellness choices. The patient communication process has been streamlined to make the complicated process of communicating biomarkers and treatment options simple, visually appealing and engaging so that you understand how to best support your own wellness journey.
DaVinci Medical:
Inspired by Leonardo da Vinci's innovative passion, the team at Da Vinci Medical looks at solutions to problems by innovating products that are as much about form as they are function. Our approach to developing useful and valuable products is uniquely crafted. We are a development group that consists of doctors, inventors, injection mold experts and medical instrument designers. This rare group of talent offers those seeking a medical product development team a valuable advantage. Da Vinci Medical is positioned to innovate within the growing needs and demands of the healthcare industry. We also offer a variety of advanced healing technologies and represent industry-leading products such as Aspen Laser, TheraLight, PEMF Systems & HyperMax Oxygen EWOT Systems. DaVinci Medical, Inc. USA is located at 220 Newport Center Drive, #11-239 in Newport Beach, CA.
Media Contact:
Nicole Myden, PR Manager
310-502-9921
Related Images
Image 1: 10X Health System Light Bed
FULL-BODY RED & NEAR-INFRARED LIGHT THERAPY BED
This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.
Attachment
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.