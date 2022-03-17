Seapeak LLC Declares Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units

HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seapeak LLC has declared cash distributions of $0.5625 per unit on the Company's Series A preferred units SEAL and $0.5313 per unit on the Company's Series B preferred units SEAL for the period from January 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022. The cash distributions are payable on April 14, 2022 to all unitholders of record as at March 31, 2022.
Seapeak's preferred unit distributions are reported on Form 1099 for United States tax purposes.
About Seapeak
Seapeak is one of the world's largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers, providing liquefied gas services primarily under long-term, fee-based charters through its interests in 47 LNG carriers, 20 mid-size LPG carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers. Seapeak's ownership interests in these vessels range from 20 to 100 percent. In addition, Seapeak owns a 30 percent interest in an LNG regasification terminal.
For more information, please visit: www.seapeak.com.
For Seapeak enquiries contact:
Email: enquiries@seapeak.com
