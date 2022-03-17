LinkedIn Live Event: Connecting Data to Business Value With Omnichannel Analysis

TAMPA, Fla., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- System Soft Technologies, a leader in enterprise IT services, solutions and products, today announced it is hosting a LinkedIn Live streaming event at 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. The episode—"Ask an Expert: Connecting Data to Business Value for Both Sales and Marketing Through Omnichannel Analysis"—will engage both sales and marketing leaders and their teams to learn how to connect data to meaningful insights and business value with omnichannel analytics, which can help leaders answer critical questions and make informed decisions to improve campaigns.
Data and analytics experts Satish Abburi, CTO, Elysium Analytics, and Krishna Kolluru, Director of Marketing Technology and Strategy, System Soft Technologies, will discuss and answer attendees' questions about:
- Major challenges organizations may face in using marketing analytics to their full potential
- How organizations can maintain a sole source of marketing truth
- The impact of meaningful insights and business value on an organization
- The top items to consider when an organization invests in a marketing attribution hub
The panel will also introduce LensIQ, Elysium Analytics marketing attribution hub platform that securely stores data in Snowflake, while following an organization's security policies and compliancy requirements.
"While data and analytics play a significant role in optimizing marketing campaign performances and understanding and personalizing the customer journey, many marketers are challenged by spending the time to find, compile and organize data so they can highlight results," Abburi said. "They also struggle with connecting data to purposeful insights and business value to enhance campaigns and boost ROI. This event will showcase how omnichannel analytics can help conquer those challenges."
To register and attend this live Ask an Expert episode, click on the event page link here.
What: Ask an Expert: Connecting Data to Business Value for Both Sales and Marketing Through Omnichannel Analysis
Experts: Satish Abburi, CTO, Elysium Analytics, and Krishna Kolluru, Director of Marketing Technology and Strategy, System Soft Technologies
When: 2 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Where: Join the LinkedIn Live streaming event here.
About System Soft Technologies
System Soft Technologies is a $175 million, privately held, global technology firm founded in 1999, headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The company is focused on helping businesses accelerate innovation through the delivery of exceptional IT products, services and solutions. System Soft's broad range of capabilities contribute to the success of its clients across various industries and verticals and include digital transformation, application development, data analytics, Big Data, cybersecurity, AI/ML, and cloud services and solutions. System Soft expertly combines the right people, processes and technologies, enabling its clients to maximize business value, operational efficiencies and software developer talent through the digital strategies driving today's businesses to grow. System Soft also incubates new technologies, including two major data analytics startups, Elysium Analytics and Delphian Trading, respectively, next-generation cybersecurity and fintech innovators. Learn more about System Soft Technologies, Elysium Analytics and Delphian Trading, or connect, follow and like us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. For industry news, trends and updates, read our blog.
Media Contact System Soft Technologies michael.p@sstech.us +1 727 723 0801
