Transaction in Own Shares
17 March 2022
Shell plc (the ‘Company') announces that on 17 March 2022 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.
Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:
|Date of purchase
|Number of Shares purchased
|Highest price paid
(GBP)
|Lowest price paid
(GBP)
|Volume weighted average price paid per Share
(GBP)
|Venue
|17/03/2022
|650,000
|£19.5820
|£19.0600
|£19.3811
|LSE
|17/03/2022
|1,400,000
|£19.5860
|£19.0680
|£19.3830
|BATS (BXE)
|17/03/2022
|600,000
|£19.5820
|£19.0600
|£19.3813
|Chi-X (CXE)
These share purchases form part of the Company's share buy-back arrangement previously announced on 03 February 2022
In respect of this arrangement, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities independently of the Company for a period from 3 February 2022 up to and including 4 May 2022
Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes ("EU MAR") and EU MAR as "onshored" into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (on 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time ("UK MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "EU MAR Delegation Regulation") and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as "onshored" into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (on 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.
In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back arrangement is detailed below.
