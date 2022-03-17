Sentry Interactive appoints Denis Hébert to Board of Directors

AUSTIN, Texas, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentry Interactive today announced Denis Hébert has been appointed to the company's board of directors. Hébert brings decades of experience in corporate leadership and a long track record of successfully growing cutting-edge technology companies in the secure identity industry.



"We are excited to welcome Denis Hébert to the Sentry Interactive Board of Directors," said Joe Caldwell, Founder and Chairman of Sentry Interactive. "Denis has long been a pillar in the secure identity industry and his deep experience in leading global companies will be key as Sentry executes its strategy of creating differentiated digital experiences in the new work environment."

Over the past 40 years, Hébert has cultivated an impressive career that includes executive level leadership positions at global Fortune 500 enterprises, as well as advising and growing several technology startups. His deep experience in the global security marketplace and knowledge around creating SaaS-based technology platforms will prove valuable for Sentry Interactive moving forward.

"Sentry Interactive's vision of creating differentiated digital experiences in the reimagined work environment is very compelling," said Denis Hébert. "I'm excited to join Sentry's experienced Board of Directors and be part of a technology company that's innovating new ways to bring people together safely and securely."

Hébert began his career at Honeywell International where he held several leadership positions, including Managing Director for the Automation and Controls business in France and eventually President of the NexWatch Corporation from 1999-2002. Hébert led HID Global as President & CEO over a transformative 12-year period from 2002-2015, where he provided strategic guidance and grew the business tenfold through a mix of strong organic and acquisitive growth. Most recently, Hébert was President of Feenics Corporation which is a cloud-based access control company that was successfully sold to ACRE LLC at the end of 2021. Hébert also served on the Board of Directors for the Security Industry Association (SIA) from 2009-2020 and was nominated to be Chairman of the Board for SIA from 2016-2018. He is currently Chairman of the Board for Nightingale Security based in Newark, CA.

Hébert holds an Executive MBA and bachelor's degree in Commerce and General Business from Concordia University based in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. He also completed executive education courses at IMD University in Lausanne, Switzerland and The Chinese University of Hong Kong. Hébert was an advisor in establishing the framework for Mission 500 which is a charity focused on supporting underprivileged children on behalf of the security industry, as well as a Special Olympics coach.

About Sentry Interactive

Sentry Interactive is a leading provider of advanced digital communications and detection platforms designed to bring your workforce and guests together safely and securely. Our products combine screening technology, surveys, visitor management, internal communications, and security to engage your employees, business owners, and guests on a level that allows for peace of mind when coming together in almost any environment.

