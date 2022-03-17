ALKEME Acquires VPIS Financial Services

LADERA RANCH, Calif., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALKEME, one of the nation's top retail insurance platforms, announced the acquisition of VPIS Financial Services, a Ladera Ranch, California-based financial services firm that specializes in wealth management and corporate retirement services.

"We're excited to have Brian and the VPIS Financial team join ALKEME to build our wealth-planning capabilities," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME. "Their expertise in corporate retirement and 401Ks will be of tremendous value for our clients and our partners."

"We are honored to be the newest addition to ALKEME and look forward to the many new and enhanced opportunities we expect our combined teams to bring to our customers and workplace," said Brian Brummel, Managing Director of VPIS Financial. "This partnership enhances our capabilities and offerings for our existing and future clients."

ABOUT ALKEME

ALKEME helps insurance brokerages realize sustainable growth and success through the creative use of innovation, shared services, consultation, and marketing. Our proven methodology, unmatched expertise, and externally validated results have quickly propelled us into the top-100 privately held insurance agencies in the U.S. Partners across the country rely on ALKEME's proven platform coupled with experience, resources, and long-term perspective to help them realize sustainable growth and success in a rapidly modernizing insurance world. Based in Ladera Ranch, CA, and backed by GCP Capital Partners, ALKEME serves thousands of clients with a wide range of offerings, including P&C, Benefits, Surety, Risk and Wealth Management. For more information, please visit: alkemeins.com.

