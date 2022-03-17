Wood Pellet Market Report 2022: Companies, Market Size, Prices and Forecast to 2030 – IndexBox

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Wood Pellets - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.



Wood Pellet Market Statistics

Imports 4,109.0 Million USD Exports 4,532.7 Million USD Top Importers UK, Italy, Netherlands Top Exporters U.S., Canada, Viet Nam

Wood Pellet Market Size

In 2021, the global wood pellet market decreased by -X% to $X for the first time since 2015, thus ending a four-year rising trend. Over the period under review, the total consumption indicated prominent growth from 2012 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last eight years. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2013 when the market value increased by X% y-o-y. Over the period under review, the global market hit record highs at $X in 2019, and then dropped modestly in the following year. REQUEST FREE DATA

Wood Pellet Production

In value terms, wood pellets production expanded to $X in 2021 estimated in export prices. Over the period under review, the total production indicated a prominent expansion from 2012 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last eight-year period. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, production increased by +X% against 2014 indices. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2013 when the production volume increased by X% year-to-year. Over the period under review, global production attained the peak level in 2021 and is expected to retain growth in years to come. REQUEST FREE DATA

Production by Country

The U.S. (X tonnes) constituted the country with the largest volume of wood pellet production, accounting for X% of total volume. Moreover, wood pellet production in the U.S. exceeded the figures recorded by the second-largest producer, Canada (X tonnes), twofold. Viet Nam (X tonnes) ranked third in terms of total production with a X% share. REQUEST FREE DATA

In the U.S., wood pellet production expanded at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2012-2021. The remaining producing countries recorded the following average annual rates of production growth: Canada (+X% per year) and Viet Nam (+X% per year).

Wood Pellet Exports

Exports

In 2021, the amount of wood pellets exported worldwide expanded remarkably to X tonnes, increasing by X% on the year before. Overall, exports showed a prominent increase. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2018 when exports increased by X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, global exports attained the peak figure in 2021 and are expected to retain growth in the immediate term.

In value terms, wood pellet exports rose sharply to $X in 2021. Over the period under review, exports showed resilient growth. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2018 with an increase of X% against the previous year. Global exports peaked in 2021 and are expected to retain growth in the near future.

Exports by Country

In 2021, the U.S. (X tonnes), distantly followed by Viet Nam (X tonnes), Canada (X tonnes), Latvia (X tonnes), Russia (X tonnes) and Denmark (X tonnes) represented the main exporters of wood pellets, together mixing up X% of total exports. Estonia (X tonnes), Austria (X tonnes), Germany (X tonnes), Malaysia (X tonnes), Lithuania (X tonnes), Portugal (X tonnes) and Belgium (X tonnes) occupied a little share of total exports.

Exports from the U.S. increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2012 to 2021. At the same time, Denmark (+X%), Malaysia (+X%), Belgium (+X%), Viet Nam (+X%), Russia (+X%), Latvia (+X%), Estonia (+X%), Lithuania (+X%), Canada (+X%) and Austria (+X%) displayed positive paces of growth. Moreover, Denmark emerged as the fastest-growing exporter exported in the world, with a CAGR of +X% from 2012-2021. Portugal and Germany experienced a relatively flat trend pattern. The U.S. (+X p.p.), Viet Nam (+X p.p.), Denmark (+X p.p.), Malaysia (+X p.p.) and Belgium (+X p.p.) significantly strengthened its position in terms of the global exports, while Austria, Canada, Portugal and Germany saw its share reduced by -X%, -X%, -X% and -X% from 2012 to 2021, respectively. The shares of the other countries remained relatively stable throughout the analyzed period.

In value terms, the U.S. ($X) remains the largest wood pellet supplier worldwide, comprising X% of global exports. The second position in the ranking was occupied by Canada ($X), with a X% share of global exports. It was followed by Viet Nam, with a X% share.

From 2012 to 2021, the average annual growth rate of value in the U.S. totaled +X%. The remaining exporting countries recorded the following average annual rates of exports growth: Canada (+X% per year) and Viet Nam (+X% per year).

Export Prices by Country

The average wood pellet export price stood at $X per tonne in 2021, declining by -X% against the previous year. Overall, the export price recorded a slight shrinkage. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2018 when the average export price increased by X% year-to-year. Over the period under review, average export prices hit record highs at $X per tonne in 2013; however, from 2014 to 2021, export prices stood at a somewhat lower figure.

Prices varied noticeably by the country of origin; the country with the highest price was Germany ($X per tonne), while Malaysia ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2012 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Belgium, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Wood Pellet Imports

Imports

In 2021, the amount of wood pellets imported worldwide was estimated at X tonnes, almost unchanged from the previous year's figure. Overall, imports enjoyed a remarkable increase. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2013 when imports increased by X% year-to-year. Over the period under review, global imports attained the maximum in 2021 and are likely to see gradual growth in years to come.

In value terms, wood pellets imports declined modestly to $X in 2021. In general, total imports indicated a resilient increase from 2012 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last eight-year period. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, imports decreased by -X% against 2018 indices. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2018 with an increase of X% y-o-y. As a result, imports attained the peak of $X. from 2019 to 2021, the growth of global imports remained at a lower figure.

Imports by Country

The UK represented the largest importer of wood pellets in the world, with the volume of imports finishing at X tonnes, which was near X% of total imports in 2021. Denmark (X tonnes) occupied an X% share (based on tonnes) of total imports, which put it in second place, followed by the Netherlands (X%), Italy (X%), South Korea (X%), Japan (X%) and Belgium (X%). Latvia (X tonnes) occupied a minor share of total imports.

From 2012 to 2021, average annual rates of growth with regard to wood pellet imports into the UK stood at +X%. At the same time, Japan (+X%), Latvia (+X%), the Netherlands (+X%), Italy (+X%), Belgium (+X%), Denmark (+X%) and South Korea (+X%) displayed positive paces of growth. Moreover, Japan emerged as the fastest-growing importer imported in the world, with a CAGR of +X% from 2012-2021. The UK (+X p.p.) and Japan (+X p.p.) significantly strengthened its position in terms of the global imports, while Italy, Belgium, South Korea and Denmark saw its share reduced by -X%, -X%, -X% and -X% from 2012 to 2021, respectively. The shares of the other countries remained relatively stable throughout the analyzed period.

In value terms, the UK ($X) constitutes the largest market for imported wood pellets worldwide, comprising X% of global imports. The second position in the ranking was occupied by Italy ($X), with a X% share of global imports. It was followed by the Netherlands, with a X% share.

From 2012 to 2021, the average annual growth rate of value in the UK amounted to +X%. In the other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: Italy (+X% per year) and the Netherlands (+X% per year).

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the average wood pellet import price amounted to $X per tonne, with a decrease of -X% against the previous year. Overall, the import price saw a slight downturn. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2018 when the average import price increased by X% year-to-year. Over the period under review, average import prices reached the maximum at $X per tonne in 2014; however, from 2015 to 2021, import prices stood at a somewhat lower figure.

Prices varied noticeably by the country of destination; the country with the highest price was Italy ($X per tonne), while Latvia ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2012 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Latvia, while the other global leaders experienced a decline in the import price figures.

