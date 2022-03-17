Hololoot to Launch Soon! AR Viewing Will Now be Open for Public Testing

Sarnen, Swiitzerland, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hololoot aims to bring 3D metaverse assets into reality via a proprietary AR tech stack, benefiting gamers, developers, advertisers, designers, and everyday users. The platform's technology will offer an innovative ecosystem whereby users can create quick and easy AR NFTs without coding knowledge.



Hololoot AR Viewer's and NFTs Integration

The Hololoot project is creating a comprehensive AR NFT ecosystem for the world. It combines an in-app marketplace, AR NFT launchpad, AR NFT Generator, and an AR metaverse to allow users to build and interact with assets. To truly see AR and NFTs become mainstream, developers and users need to make their apps easier. Hence, Hololoot gives anyone the freedom to explore the full potential of AR and NFTs.

Hololoot is a cloud-based app that allows users to browse and inspect 3D models of AR NFTs on the fly and even mint new ones. Unlike other AR apps that require a backend admin, it is entirely self-service.

The app is the first to enable users to create AR assets and mint NFTs without any platform support. Its ability to provide this functionality positions it as the leading contender in the AR market. Notably, creators, artists, brands, gamers, and marketers benefit from the AR NFT ecosystem.

Unlike VR metaverses, the Hololoot AR metaverse doesn't require you to create a space from nothing. Instead, it lets users scan their homes and customize various features in this metaverse. More features will eventually be added, which will allow users to share their own metaverse experiences. Users will share layouts, open the door, among other things.

AR NFT Viewer

Via Hololoot's AR NFT Viewer, users can quickly and easily integrate AR objects into their real-world environment view and manipulate them in real-time.

Hololoot also has a wallet connection and metaverse as a service(MaaS) for NFTs. As an AR NFT owner, you can view them on the NFT viewer. In addition, if you have a regular 2D NFT that has a MaaS link, you can still view it in the AR NFT viewer.

These solutions are accessible for a price to projects, companies, and people alike, creating a project revenue stream that they expect to increase in the future. The team acquired collaborations with renowned metaverse games to help jumpstart the MaaS service, and is continually looking for more. They may begin to develop a linked experience across these metaverses by importing current NFT assets from these metaverses into AR.

The platform will give users the best possible experience of their content by using technologies like ARkit, AR Foundation, and glTF files. Depth cameras and LIDAR are used to create high-precision scans of rooms and recognize parameters and objects within them. Also, they will be able to go hands-free with the new generation of AR glasses currently hitting the market.

Hololoot AR NFT Generator

The Hololoot AR NFT Generator allows anyone to easily create and manage 3D assets. They need to upload a 3D model, modify the parameters, and convert it into an NFT.

Hololoot's cloud-based AR NFT Generator is the heart of its ecosystem, mainly because it connects AR Viewer with the marketplace and the metaverse. In addition, it facilitates Hololoot Match, an artificial intelligence recommendation algorithm for finding incredible 3D assets based on a user's specific preferences.

Hololoot's AR NFT Generator is a secure cloud storage and access management solution that enables businesses to manage their content and operations more effectively. It features self-service admin dashboards that allow users to organize and secure their content quickly.

Hololoot Tokens

Hololoot is powered by two tokens that are linked but have their own unique functions. The main token $HOL is used to make purchases and also to farm the rewards token $PIXEL. The goal of the token is to create a long-term ecosystem for AR NFTs. It generates power and sustains the platform.

$PIXEL is the platform's internal rewards token, and it can be used to participate in INOs and purchase unique NFT drops. $PIXEL is farmed by staking $HOL tokens, providing $HOL investors with a motivation to keep their tokens for the long term.

About Hololoot

Hololoot is the first AR NFT generator and marketplace. It simplifies the creation process and brings virtual worlds to life with minimal effort. Its robust features make it ideal for gamers, collectors, and anyone interested in immersing themselves in the world of augmented reality. With Hololoot's marketplace, trading AR NFTs is easy, and the utility-rich token $HOL provides buyers with extra value throughout the application. For more information, visit;

Adam Białoń CEO Hololoot hello (at) hololoot.io