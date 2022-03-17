Call for Entries Issued for the 2022 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers

FAIRFAX, Va., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Stevie Awards has issued the call for entries for the seventh annual Stevie® Awards for Great Employers, which honor the world's best companies to work for and the human resources teams, professionals, suppliers, and new products and services that help to create and drive great places to work.



All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit, and non-profit, large and small – may submit nominations to the Stevie Awards for Great Employers. The early-bird entry deadline, with reduced entry fees, is April 27. The final entry deadline is June 8, but late entries will be accepted through July 7 with payment of a late fee. Entry details are available at www.StevieAwards.com/HR.

Juries composed of scores of executives around the world will determine the Stevie Award winners. Winners will be announced on August 8. Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners will be presented their awards at a gala event at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on September 17.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize achievement in many facets of the workplace. Categories include:

There are new categories in 2022 for Thought Leadership including Achievement in Thought Leadership Skills, Achievement in Thought Leadership Talent, Achievement in Thought Leadership for Recruitment, Achievements in Internal Thought Leadership, and HR Thought Leader of the Year.



Fourteen of the 16 HR Individual categories do not require payment of entry fees.

Winners in the 31 industry-specific Employer of the Year categories will be determined by a unique blend of public votes and professional ratings. Public voting will take place from July 11 – August 1.

Stevie Award winners in 2021 included Allied Irish Banks (Ireland), Bank of America (USA), IBM (USA), Dell Technologies (USA), Everise (Singapore), Fullscript (Canada), Globe Telecom (Philippines), MGM China (China), PT. Bank Central Asia Tbk (Indonesia), Rakuten USA, Salary.com (USA), Turkcell İletişim Hizmetleri A.Ş. (Turkey), Upwork (USA), and many more.

About the Stevie® Awards:

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

Marketing Contact:

Nina Moore

Nina@StevieAwards.com