Everything Podcasts Announces Partnership with Collective Bunch Society continuing their mission to tell stories better

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of the 2022 theme of International Women's Day "Break the bias", Everything Podcasts reaffirms its commitment to diversity and authentic story telling through a formalized partnership with Collective Bunch Society. Everything Podcasts is a Vancouver-based company, founded and led by women, and the Collective Bunch Society is a Vancouver-based not for profit Talent Collective. The Collective Bunch Society is a "for impact" community of above and below the line crews and creatives who identify as Indigenous, Black, People of Colour and 2SLGBTQIA+. Their mission is to create a more inclusive and understanding film and creative industry, equally reflective of Canada's culturally rich demographics.



"We are immensely proud to announce the formalization of our partnership with the Collective Bunch Society. We have worked with this organization from our inception to not only support the development of talent from all communities but to provide our clients the absolute best in storytelling. All of our experiences are unique and each perspective valuable. To add more insights to the way in which we view and reflect our clients' narratives is a natural step in telling stories authentically and impactfully," said Jennifer Smith, Founder and CEO of Everything Podcasts. "Adding culturally diverse writers, producers and voice talent to our ability to provide translation in over 15 languages, rounds out our commitment to our clients to make them globally informed and accessible."

"Having worked with the people at Everything Podcasts for more than two decades, we know their commitment to inclusion and development manifests itself in all areas of how they do business. We are excited to take this next step and are looking forward to helping more brands, charities and organizations engage audiences through the power of podcasting," added Jason Mackay, Founder and Executive Director of Collective Bunch Society. "It is this kind of meaningful partnership that our society was organized to advance."

About Everything Podcasts

Everything Podcasts, a division of Pattison Media, is a podcast production company that provides turn-key solutions for companies and brands eager to take advantage of the explosive growth in the podcasting space. From ideation to creation to distribution to promotion, Everything Podcasts is a full-service media production company with a global network of studios. With decades of experience in audio production, Everything Podcasts productions engage audiences through compelling audio design and powerful storytelling. National and international clients alike know firsthand the value of Everything Podcasts' "client first" philosophy in every facet of the creation and production process. Visit www.everythingpodcasts.com for more information.

About the Collective Bunch Society

The Collective Bunch Society encourages established and emerging talent to see themselves as part of the film and audio production industries and believes that a dream of working in the creative fields is a viable and attainable career. Collective Bunch partners with leading agencies, industry professionals, organizations and productions studios to deliver workshops and seminars focused on skills development. They provide the community with the opportunity to build foundational skills within the creative industries. For more information and access to a truly diverse talent pool of creative individuals and crews go to www.collectivebunch.com.