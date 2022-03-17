Talisman Casualty Insurance Company Extends Support To Marine Contractors

Carson City, Nevada, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Las Vegas, NV-based Talisman Casualty Insurance Company is encouraging marine contractors to get in touch today for alternative risk transfer insurance options. The firm has a great deal of experience in establishing and managing cell captives on behalf of their clients, and this presents an excellent opportunity for those who may have been rejected by other insurance agencies for various reasons.

"Being a marine contractor is a high-risk business," observes Talisman Casualty Insurance Company. "Many of the jobs in this industry are considered to be extremely hazardous, and marine contracting has a reputation for being among the most dangerous occupations in the workforce. This is due to the fact that most jobs occur on or near the open water where any manner of accidents can occur. Notably, the risk is not solely associated with personnel. In fact, any property, such as vessels, can be considered a heavy liability as well in many circumstances."

The firm explains that many in their community have expressed frustration with their insurers because such firms are notoriously averse to getting involved with any enterprise within this industry — but the drawbacks are mostly felt by small to medium-sized marine accounts. Larger companies have the advantage of long-established relationships and they have the ability to support themselves in the event of an accident or other type of setback. However, the same is not true for smaller businesses, and the lack of a safety net provided by insurance is likely to end their business plans before they even get started.

Fortunately, Talisman Casualty Insurance Company can help. The Marine Program from Talisman Casualty largely targets small to medium-sized marine accounts, exactly the kind that needs their help. They offer Maritime Employers Liability (MEL), Hull and Protection & Indemnity (Hull / P&I), and Comprehensive General Liability (CGL) upon admission into the program cell.

While this is incredibly useful, what sets the firm apart from other insurance providers, is their willingness to take a close look at each client's individual business model as well as take the time to understand both how it works and what their future goals are. Talisman Casualty Insurance Company intends to be a fully involved partner as each client's insurance specialist, and they believe that their tailor-made policies are always the better option compared to other insurance policies.

This is particularly applicable where maritime clients are concerned. Every business that intends to achieve enduring success will attempt to predict the state of the future market and their place within it — and they will build their risk management practices around these predictions. Talisman Casualty Insurance Company will actively take part in this as well, thereby ensuring insurance coverage will always move in tandem with fluctuating exposure.

A 5-Star Google review from Wanda M. serves to illustrate this. The review says, "A‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎s a‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎ s‎‎‎‎ma‎‎‎‎‎‎l‎‎‎‎l‎‎‎‎ business owner, it can b‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎e v‎‎‎‎er‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎y‎‎‎‎ h‎‎‎‎ar‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎d‎‎‎‎ t‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎o f‎‎‎‎in‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎d‎‎‎‎ i‎‎‎‎ns‎‎‎‎u‎‎‎‎r‎‎‎‎an‎‎‎‎ce f‎‎‎‎or‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎ a‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎ p‎‎‎‎ri‎‎‎‎‎‎c‎‎‎‎e‎‎‎‎ t‎‎‎‎ha‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎t‎‎‎‎ I‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎ c‎‎‎‎an‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎ a‎‎‎‎ff‎‎‎‎o‎‎‎‎r‎‎‎‎d.‎‎‎‎ T‎‎‎‎al‎‎‎‎i‎‎‎‎s‎‎‎‎ma‎‎‎‎n h‎‎‎‎as‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎ i‎‎‎‎ns‎‎‎‎u‎‎‎‎r‎‎‎‎an‎‎‎‎ce p‎‎‎‎ac‎‎‎‎k‎‎‎‎a‎‎‎‎ge‎‎‎‎s w‎‎‎‎he‎‎‎‎‎‎r‎‎‎‎e‎‎‎‎ t‎‎‎‎he‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎y‎‎‎‎ c‎‎‎‎an‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎ w‎‎‎‎or‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎k‎‎‎‎ w‎‎‎‎it‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎h‎‎‎‎ y‎‎‎‎ou‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎r‎‎‎‎ b‎‎‎‎ud‎‎‎‎g‎‎‎‎e‎‎‎‎t.‎‎‎‎ M‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎y a‎‎‎‎ge‎‎‎‎‎‎n‎‎‎‎t‎‎‎‎ w‎‎‎‎as‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎ extremely helpful, and s‎‎‎‎he‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎ seemed very committed about l‎‎‎‎ea‎‎‎‎r‎‎‎‎n‎‎‎‎in‎‎‎‎g m‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎y b‎‎‎‎us‎‎‎‎i‎‎‎‎n‎‎‎‎es‎‎‎‎s. T‎‎‎‎al‎‎‎‎i‎‎‎‎s‎‎‎‎ma‎‎‎‎n s‎‎‎‎ee‎‎‎‎‎‎m‎‎‎‎s‎‎‎‎ v‎‎‎‎er‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎y‎‎‎‎ dedicated to their new c‎‎‎‎li‎‎‎‎e‎‎‎‎n‎‎‎‎ts‎‎‎‎, and‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎ I‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎ always have a‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎ great experience with them."

Adam G. also says, "W‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎e h‎‎‎‎av‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎e‎‎‎‎ o‎‎‎‎ur‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎ y‎‎‎‎ac‎‎‎‎‎‎h‎‎‎‎t‎‎‎‎ c‎‎‎‎ov‎‎‎‎e‎‎‎‎r‎‎‎‎ed‎‎‎‎ through Talisman. The price was extremely‎ fair,‎‎‎‎ and they offer‎‎‎‎ t‎‎‎‎on‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎s‎‎‎‎ o‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎f d‎‎‎‎if‎‎‎‎f‎‎‎‎e‎‎‎‎re‎‎‎‎nt c‎‎‎‎ov‎‎‎‎e‎‎‎‎r‎‎‎‎ag‎‎‎‎e o‎‎‎‎pt‎‎‎‎i‎‎‎‎o‎‎‎‎ns‎‎‎‎. W‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎e g‎‎‎‎ot‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎ o‎‎‎‎ur‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎ b‎‎‎‎oa‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎t‎‎‎‎ c‎‎‎‎ov‎‎‎‎e‎‎‎‎r‎‎‎‎ed‎‎‎‎ w‎‎‎‎it‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎h‎‎‎‎ h‎‎‎‎ul‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎l‎‎‎‎ coverage, m‎‎‎‎ar‎‎‎‎i‎‎‎‎t‎‎‎‎im‎‎‎‎e e‎‎‎‎mp‎‎‎‎l‎‎‎‎o‎‎‎‎ye‎‎‎‎rs l‎‎‎‎ia‎‎‎‎b‎‎‎‎i‎‎‎‎li‎‎‎‎ty, and comprehensive general liability thanks to T‎‎‎‎al‎‎‎‎i‎‎‎‎s‎‎‎‎ma‎‎‎‎n. S‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎o whether you run‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎ a‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎ commercial b‎‎‎‎oa‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎t‎‎‎‎ o‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎r y‎‎‎‎ou‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎r‎‎‎‎ p‎‎‎‎er‎‎‎‎s‎‎‎‎o‎‎‎‎na‎‎‎‎l b‎‎‎‎oa‎‎‎‎‎‎t‎‎‎‎,‎‎‎‎ Talisman can g‎‎‎‎et‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎ y‎‎‎‎ou‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎ t‎‎‎‎he‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎ r‎‎‎‎ig‎‎‎‎‎‎h‎‎‎‎t‎‎‎‎ coverage you need.‎‎‎‎ Their limits are high, and the pricing was way better than the other quotes I received from other companies."

More information on captive cell insurance, the Marine Program, or Talisman Casualty Insurance Company can be found on the firm's official website and other online resources. All interested parties are invited to contact the firm's representatives today to discuss how their team can help solve their insurance issues. Learn more here: Talisman Casualty suit

