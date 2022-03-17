ALYI Participates In SXSW Transportation Track Featuring Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg

Dallas, Texas, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc. ALYI today announced the company is participating in the SXSW Transportation Track in Austin, Texas featuring Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg .

"We are representing our EV initiative in Africa and learning about the latest in global transportation initiatives," said CEO Randell Torno.

ALYI is building an EV Ecosystem that includes organic and partner solutions for all aspects of the growing EV transportation system.

ALYI has established the nucleus of its EV Ecosystem in East Africa where it has already begun to rollout a comprehensive electric motorcycle enterprise.

Participation in ALYI's EV Ecosystem is facilitated through the sale of Revolt Tokens (RVLT) – learn more about RVLT at https://rvlttoken.com/ .

ALYI's SXSW participating is centered around ALYI's interest in Formula E. ALYI has worked closely with a Kenyan race event business named East African Grand Prix (EAGP). EAGP has a provisional license with Formula E intended to bring an annual Formula E race event to Kenya. Formula E is participating in a panel discussion at SXSW today titled "No Turning Back: Formula E and the Electric Future."

To learn more about ALYI, visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com .

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.