Carahsoft Announces Availability of Okta Through AWS Marketplace

RESTON, Va., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced the launch of the Okta Identity Platform in the AWS Marketplace for U.S. Public Sector customers. The launch includes two Software as a Service (SaaS) products under the Okta Identity Cloud, including Okta Workforce Identity and Okta Customer Identity. The listings provide customers with AWS Marketplace conveniences such as ease of access, flexible pricing terms, simplified billing, quick deployment, and license management.



Carahsoft serves as Okta's Master Government Aggregator®, and manages Okta's AWS Marketplace distribution. As longstanding partners since 2016, Carahsoft has worked with Okta to equip the Public Sector with cloud-based identity and mobility management solutions that empower users to work faster, stay secure and do significant work using whichever services and apps they need. To support this partnership, Carahsoft has built a dedicated Okta sales team of 16 professionals, created a grants program for State and Local customers, and built and run over 150 marketing events since 2020.

"We are pleased to announce the expansion of Okta's Identity Platform through the AWS Marketplace," said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. "Public Sector customers now have an additional, more simplified method to quickly procure and deploy Okta's modern access solution to help agencies securely connect their workforce."

As AWS' Public Sector Distributor, Carahsoft works with a diverse group of AWS certified resellers and managed service providers to deliver a full cloud solution including AWS services, professional services, migration services, and other integration services. Carahsoft's technology portfolio offers access to a wide range of cloud-based technologies to securely drive modernization via cloud technology.

With Okta's Identity Cloud and Amazon Web Services, U.S. Federal, State, Local, and Education customers now have an additional option to support government purchases. For more information on Carahsoft's AWS Marketplace program, contact awsmp@carahsoft.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com

About Okta

Okta is the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise. The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to both secure and manage their extended enterprise, and transform their customers' experiences. With over 5,500 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers, Okta customers can easily and securely adopt the technologies they need to fulfill their missions. Over 5,150 organizations, including 20th Century Fox, JetBlue, Nordstrom, Slack, Teach for America and Twilio trust Okta to securely connect their people and technology.

Okta, Okta, Inc. and other references to Okta products and services are trademarks of Okta, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. VMware and Workspace ONE are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.

Contact:

Okta

Jenna Kozel King

press@okta.com