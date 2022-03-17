Bardavon Health Innovations Offers Seamless In-Home/At-Work Physical Therapy Treatment Option

OVERLAND PARK, KS, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bardavon Health Innovations announces our seamless In-Home/At-Work physical therapy treatment program for workers' compensation patients. Bardavon has partnered with Luna Physical Therapy to provide on-demand, outpatient in-home and at-work physical therapy services. This mobile treatment program is designed to care for injured workers in the environment that best suits their specific need.

Putting the injured worker at the center of all we do has been Bardavon's driving focus since inception. When workers' compensation injured workers face obstacles such as medical vulnerabilities and mobility/transportation issues, or are in the acute stage of healing, the In-Home/At-Work program provides easy and quick access to quality care. These benefits increase the likelihood the injured worker will complete all treatment sessions.

According to a 2020 WCRI Study, The Timing of Physical Therapy for Low Back Pain: Does It Matter in Workers' Compensation?, "early PT within 14 days after injury is likely to be beneficial, associated with a lower utilization of medical services, lower overall medical costs, and shorter temporary disability (TD) duration…The findings of [the study] support the value of ordering PT early rather than late, suggesting that clinicians and payors should be encouraged to work proactively to remove barriers to early PT."

Bardavon's In-Home/At-Work program starts patients in physical therapy treatment quickly. The program utilizes a limited number of visits in the patient's home or work setting during the acute stage of care. Patients are then seamlessly transitioned in-clinic for the remainder of treatment so that they can meet the physical demands of their job and improve return-to-work outcomes.

"I am very excited to announce the availability of Bardavon's seamless In-Home/At-Work therapy treatment option," said Dorothy Riviere, Bardavon Chief Clinical Officer. "This option complements our Therapy Services Pathway™ program, which optimizes physical therapy treatment delivery. By using clinical algorithms, Bardavon ensures that injured workers are placed on the proper treatment path every time."

"Luna brings the clinic to the injured worker—it's that simple," said Palak Shah, Luna Co-Founder and Head of Clinical Services. "These are patients who otherwise are experiencing delays in starting care, have transportation issues, or otherwise prefer the convenience of the delivery model."

Bardavon's Therapy Services Pathway program considers the injured worker's unique situation and recommends the proper treatment path given their personal factors. The addition of this mobile program to the Therapy Services Pathway means claims adjusters have many options for referral placement with the Bardavon national network. Based on Bardavon's recommendation, they can choose in-clinic, in-home/at-work, telerehabilitation, or blended/hybrid. These options ensure continuous treatment that meets patient needs.

For more information on how Bardavon is making a difference and offering unique options for injured worker therapy treatment, visit https://www.bardavon.com/lp/in-home-at-work.

About Bardavon Health Innovations

Bardavon is a proactive workers' compensation and MSK digital health partner that connects all stakeholders to better manage physical therapy cases. We offer injury prevention, treatment, and work readiness solutions through our national network of therapy providers. Bardavon shares a holistic analysis of the case so that Americans can achieve quality return to work and return to life outcomes so they can move freely and live fully. We treat people right.™ Bardavon.com

About Luna Physical Therapy

Luna is the leader in on-demand physical therapy, delivering outpatient physical therapy beyond the four walls of a clinic. For patients, Luna has reimagined the physical therapy experience, matching them with a therapist for in-person care at the time (7 days a week, 630 am - 900pm) and location of their choosing. For leading health organizations, Luna dramatically expands access and reach, improves patient adherence, reduces medical costs, and standardizes quality. Luna is the fastest-growing physical therapy provider in the nation, with more than 1,600 exceptional therapists providing services in 23 states across the country. For more information, please visit www.getluna.com.

