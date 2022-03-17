New York, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Prefabricated Buildings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817584/?utm_source=GNW
Global Prefabricated Buildings Market to Reach $153.7 Billion by 2026
Prefabricated homes, also known as prefab homes are those that have been constructed with the help of prefabricated building materials. These building materials are prefabricated in an off-site facility and are then transported to the desired location where they are assembled. Prefabricated homes are a combination of traditional homeownership and technology. These homes are prebuilt at off-site locations using different methods such as 3-D printing and are then assembled at the construction site. Homes that are at least 70% prefabricated are known as modular homes. Although the prefab homes are placed on permanent foundations, their structures are pre-built in sections. This makes taking apart, transportation and building of these homes easy. Compared to traditional houses, prefab homes are cheaper and also more sustainable and better looking. The construction materials used in developing prefab homes are classified as concrete based and metal fabricated.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Prefabricated Buildings estimated at US$106.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$153.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period. Panel Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.2% CAGR to reach US$61.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Skeleton Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.9% share of the global Prefabricated Buildings market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $20.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $38.2 Billion by 2026
The Prefabricated Buildings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$20.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 18.3% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$38.2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 5.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$41.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
The market is being fostered by factors such as lesser construction time required, cost savings, office requirements in emerging SEZs, rising real estate investments, fast-paced urbanization, rising demand for alternative approaches to construction, and temporary and immediate requirements in the industrial sector. The market is also gaining from the rising customer attention towards reducing CO2 emissions, green construction, and lowering waste. Also, the expanding construction and infrastructure markets in Asia and growing investments in real estate worldwide are also driving market growth. The development of the market is likely to be in accordance with the growth of the housing and real estate markets globally, with immense growth opportunities likely to emerge from the GCC and Asia-Pacific regions. Rising awareness of the benefits of prefabricated buildings among people and their growing acceptance is also boding well for the market`s growth. Further, increasing renovation activities for improving aesthetic value of buildings and also their construction value is supporting demand for prefabricated buildings. Increasing disposable income levels are spurring new house construction activities, which is also fuelling interest in prefabricated buildings. There is growing demand for prefabricated products that are available in different sizes and shapes. Metal products that are prefabricated are being employed for various decorative architectural requirements in buildings. Demand for industrial modular buildings is on the rise on account of the significant advantages of off-site construction, such as more flexibility, faster project completion, cost effectiveness, greener and safe construction, and feasibility in remote locations.
Cellular Systems Segment to Reach $37.9 Billion by 2026
In the global Cellular Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$19.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$30.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.5 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.4% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Abtech, Inc.
- Astron Buildings S.A.
- BlueScope Buildings North America, Inc.
- Kirby Building Systems, LLC
- Lindal Cedar Homes
- Modular Engineering Co.
- Niko Prefab Building Systems Pvt. Ltd.
- Par-Kut International
- Red Sea International Company
- Schulte Building Systems, Inc.
- Skyline Champion Corporation
- United Partition Systems Inc.
- Vardhman Pre-Engineered Building System
- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prefabricated Buildings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Prefabricated Buildings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Prefabricated Buildings
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Panel
Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Panel Systems by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Panel Systems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Skeleton Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Skeleton Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Skeleton Systems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cellular Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Cellular Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Cellular Systems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Combined Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Combined Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Combined Systems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED STATES
Prefabricated Buildings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Projected Growth (%) of the US Construction Market over the
Period 2016-2024 by Sector
Number of States Limiting the Construction Industry due to
COVID-19 as of April 2020
US Construction Spending in US$ Billion: Jan 2012 - Jan 2021
Non-Residential Segment: A Key End-Use Market for Prefabricated
Buildings
Total Construction Starts % Change in the US (Jan-July): 2019
Vs 2020
US Non Residential Buildings % Change: 2019 & 2020
Residential Construction: An Important End-use Sector
Key Indicators for US Residential Construction Market
NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index: April 2011-April 2021
New Privately-Owned Housing Units (in ?000) Authorized in
Permit-Issuing Places, and Completed (April 2020 to April
2021)
Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prefabricated Buildings by Product Type - Panel Systems,
Skeleton Systems, Cellular Systems and Combined Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Prefabricated Buildings by
Product Type - Panel Systems, Skeleton Systems, Cellular
Systems and Combined Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Prefabricated Buildings
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Panel
Systems, Skeleton Systems, Cellular Systems and Combined
Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prefabricated Buildings by End-Use - Commercial, Residential
and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Prefabricated Buildings by
End-Use - Commercial, Residential and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Prefabricated Buildings
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Residential and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CANADA
Market Overview
Housing Market in Canada (2010-2019): Breakdown of Number of
Housing Starts in Thousands
Housing Starts in Canada in Units: Jan 2020-Oct 2020
Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prefabricated Buildings by Product Type - Panel Systems,
Skeleton Systems, Cellular Systems and Combined Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Prefabricated Buildings by
Product Type - Panel Systems, Skeleton Systems, Cellular
Systems and Combined Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Prefabricated
Buildings by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Panel Systems, Skeleton Systems, Cellular Systems and
Combined Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prefabricated Buildings by End-Use - Commercial, Residential
and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Prefabricated Buildings by
End-Use - Commercial, Residential and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Prefabricated
Buildings by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Residential and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
JAPAN
Prefabricated Buildings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prefabricated Buildings by Product Type - Panel Systems,
Skeleton Systems, Cellular Systems and Combined Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Prefabricated Buildings by
Product Type - Panel Systems, Skeleton Systems, Cellular
Systems and Combined Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Prefabricated Buildings
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Panel
Systems, Skeleton Systems, Cellular Systems and Combined
Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prefabricated Buildings by End-Use - Commercial, Residential
and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Prefabricated Buildings by
End-Use - Commercial, Residential and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Prefabricated Buildings
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Residential and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CHINA
Prefabricated Buildings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Urbanization Builds Positive Impact on Prefabricated Buildings
Market
Urbanization in China (2009-2019): Percentage Share of Total
Population Living in Cities
Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prefabricated Buildings by Product Type - Panel Systems,
Skeleton Systems, Cellular Systems and Combined Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Prefabricated Buildings by
Product Type - Panel Systems, Skeleton Systems, Cellular
Systems and Combined Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Prefabricated Buildings
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Panel
Systems, Skeleton Systems, Cellular Systems and Combined
Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prefabricated Buildings by End-Use - Commercial, Residential
and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Prefabricated Buildings by
End-Use - Commercial, Residential and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Prefabricated Buildings
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Residential and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
EUROPE
Prefabricated Buildings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prefabricated Buildings by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Prefabricated Buildings by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Prefabricated
Buildings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prefabricated Buildings by Product Type - Panel Systems,
Skeleton Systems, Cellular Systems and Combined Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Prefabricated Buildings by
Product Type - Panel Systems, Skeleton Systems, Cellular
Systems and Combined Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Prefabricated
Buildings by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Panel Systems, Skeleton Systems, Cellular Systems and
Combined Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prefabricated Buildings by End-Use - Commercial, Residential
and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Prefabricated Buildings by
End-Use - Commercial, Residential and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Prefabricated
Buildings by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Residential and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
FRANCE
Prefabricated Buildings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prefabricated Buildings by Product Type - Panel Systems,
Skeleton Systems, Cellular Systems and Combined Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Prefabricated Buildings by
Product Type - Panel Systems, Skeleton Systems, Cellular
Systems and Combined Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Prefabricated
Buildings by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Panel Systems, Skeleton Systems, Cellular Systems and
Combined Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prefabricated Buildings by End-Use - Commercial, Residential
and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Prefabricated Buildings by
End-Use - Commercial, Residential and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Prefabricated
Buildings by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Residential and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
GERMANY
Prefabricated Buildings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prefabricated Buildings by Product Type - Panel Systems,
Skeleton Systems, Cellular Systems and Combined Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Prefabricated Buildings
by Product Type - Panel Systems, Skeleton Systems, Cellular
Systems and Combined Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Prefabricated
Buildings by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Panel Systems, Skeleton Systems, Cellular Systems and
Combined Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prefabricated Buildings by End-Use - Commercial, Residential
and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Prefabricated Buildings
by End-Use - Commercial, Residential and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Prefabricated
Buildings by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Residential and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prefabricated Buildings by Product Type - Panel Systems,
Skeleton Systems, Cellular Systems and Combined Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Prefabricated Buildings by
Product Type - Panel Systems, Skeleton Systems, Cellular
Systems and Combined Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Prefabricated Buildings
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Panel
Systems, Skeleton Systems, Cellular Systems and Combined
Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prefabricated Buildings by End-Use - Commercial, Residential
and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Prefabricated Buildings by
End-Use - Commercial, Residential and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Prefabricated Buildings
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Residential and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Prefabricated Buildings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prefabricated Buildings by Product Type - Panel Systems,
Skeleton Systems, Cellular Systems and Combined Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Prefabricated Buildings by
Product Type - Panel Systems, Skeleton Systems, Cellular
Systems and Combined Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Prefabricated Buildings by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Panel
Systems, Skeleton Systems, Cellular Systems and Combined
Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prefabricated Buildings by End-Use - Commercial, Residential
and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Prefabricated Buildings by
End-Use - Commercial, Residential and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Prefabricated Buildings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,
Residential and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prefabricated Buildings by Product Type - Panel Systems,
Skeleton Systems, Cellular Systems and Combined Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Prefabricated Buildings by
Product Type - Panel Systems, Skeleton Systems, Cellular
Systems and Combined Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Prefabricated Buildings
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Panel
Systems, Skeleton Systems, Cellular Systems and Combined
Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prefabricated Buildings by End-Use - Commercial, Residential
and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Prefabricated Buildings by
End-Use - Commercial, Residential and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Prefabricated Buildings
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Residential and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prefabricated Buildings by Product Type - Panel Systems,
Skeleton Systems, Cellular Systems and Combined Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Prefabricated Buildings by
Product Type - Panel Systems, Skeleton Systems, Cellular
Systems and Combined Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Prefabricated
Buildings by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Panel Systems, Skeleton Systems, Cellular Systems and
Combined Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prefabricated Buildings by End-Use - Commercial, Residential
and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Prefabricated Buildings by
End-Use - Commercial, Residential and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Prefabricated
Buildings by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Residential and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Prefabricated Buildings by Product Type - Panel Systems,
Skeleton Systems, Cellular Systems and Combined Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Prefabricated
Buildings by Product Type - Panel Systems, Skeleton Systems,
Cellular Systems and Combined Systems Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Prefabricated
Buildings by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Panel Systems, Skeleton Systems, Cellular Systems and
Combined Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Prefabricated Buildings by End-Use - Commercial,
Residential and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Prefabricated
Buildings by End-Use - Commercial, Residential and Industrial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Prefabricated
Buildings by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Residential and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Prefabricated Buildings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Urbanization Rate in Asia-Pacific (2018-2048): Percentage Share
of Total Population Living in Cities
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Prefabricated Buildings by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Prefabricated
Buildings by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Prefabricated
Buildings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Prefabricated Buildings by Product Type - Panel Systems,
Skeleton Systems, Cellular Systems and Combined Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Prefabricated
Buildings by Product Type - Panel Systems, Skeleton Systems,
Cellular Systems and Combined Systems Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Prefabricated
Buildings by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Panel Systems, Skeleton Systems, Cellular Systems and
Combined Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Prefabricated Buildings by End-Use - Commercial,
Residential and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Prefabricated
Buildings by End-Use - Commercial, Residential and Industrial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Prefabricated
Buildings by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Residential and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
AUSTRALIA
Prefabricated Buildings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 109: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prefabricated Buildings by Product Type - Panel Systems,
