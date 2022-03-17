Drone Nerds Strengthens Partnership with Freefly Systems to Increase Enterprise Offerings

Dania Beach, FL, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drone Nerds, an enterprise drone solutions provider, has added the Freefly Systems Astro and Alta X to its drone technology solutions inventory. The partnership with Freefly Systems, a UAV technology development company, strengthens Drone Nerd's solution offering for enterprise customers.

Developed for efficiency, agility, and reliability, both drones can serve the needs of various industries, including medical, emergency response, survey and mapping, entertainment, inspection, and much more.

Built with features like LTE connectivity and a 61-megapixel Sony camera, the Astro model is great for aerial data collection. Combined with the Sentera 6X multispectral sensor, the Astro can be used for agricultural mapping, research, and other applications.

The Alta X can carry up to 35lbs, offering large-payload capabilities. RTK GPS combined with ActiveBlade stabilizing technology keeps the aircraft stable and vibration-free, even in high-wind environments. These features make the Alta X great for search and rescue, or public safety.

"Drone Nerds is excited to strengthen our partnership with Freefly Systems. The Alta X and Astro drone models have great potential to ease pain points in our customer's workflows. We are confident these products will benefit our customers," stated Jeremy Schneiderman, Drone Nerds' CEO.

About Drone Nerds: Drone Nerds provides comprehensive drone solutions for enterprise, private, and recreational needs. Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring that its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more. For more information, visit www.dronenerds.com.

