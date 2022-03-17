Drone Nerds Strengthens Partnership with Freefly Systems to Increase Enterprise Offerings

Dania Beach, FL, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drone Nerds, an enterprise drone solutions provider, has added the Freefly Systems Astro and Alta X to its drone technology solutions inventory. The partnership with Freefly Systems, a UAV technology development company, strengthens Drone Nerd's solution offering for enterprise customers.
Developed for efficiency, agility, and reliability, both drones can serve the needs of various industries, including medical, emergency response, survey and mapping, entertainment, inspection, and much more.
Built with features like LTE connectivity and a 61-megapixel Sony camera, the Astro model is great for aerial data collection. Combined with the Sentera 6X multispectral sensor, the Astro can be used for agricultural mapping, research, and other applications.
The Alta X can carry up to 35lbs, offering large-payload capabilities. RTK GPS combined with ActiveBlade stabilizing technology keeps the aircraft stable and vibration-free, even in high-wind environments. These features make the Alta X great for search and rescue, or public safety.
"Drone Nerds is excited to strengthen our partnership with Freefly Systems. The Alta X and Astro drone models have great potential to ease pain points in our customer's workflows. We are confident these products will benefit our customers," stated Jeremy Schneiderman, Drone Nerds' CEO.
###
About Drone Nerds: Drone Nerds provides comprehensive drone solutions for enterprise, private, and recreational needs. Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring that its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more. For more information, visit www.dronenerds.com.
Cara Ferreira Drone Nerds 7867087807 ext. 6772 caraf@dronenerds.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.