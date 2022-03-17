Pennsylvania Grocers Enhance Customer Service with Automation

DURHAM, N.C., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bell and Howell, the leading provider of automated pickup solutions, today reported installations of its BH QuickCollect™ GL at prominent Pennsylvanian grocery retailers. The BH QuickCollect™ GL enhances customer pickup experiences and eliminates wait times during order pickup, a major source of customer frustration and deterrence. Instead of guests waiting for their groceries, their groceries are waiting for them.



With the BH QuickCollect™ GL, Bell and Howell addresses growing challenges of labor shortages and costs, inefficiencies of e-commerce pickup, as well as the high cost of last-mile delivery, allowing consumers unprecedented convenience while reducing complexity and cost for grocery retailers. Additionally, the systems unlock higher e-commerce capacity using the same order processing resources.

The time savings gained from implementing automated pickup allows staff to focus on productive order picking and other efforts that advance customer satisfaction and item availability.

Another concern shared by grocery customers is often limited store hours. BH QuickCollect™ automated kiosks enable extended order pickup hours to better address the needs of guests and expand sales. Automated pickup can occur outside store hours and overnight until the systems can be restocked in the morning. Additionally, grocers have installed the lockers at locations away from the store, e.g. a fuel station, to attract new shoppers using the full strength and assortment from the brand.

"We are excited to have more leading grocers embrace BH QuickCollect™ products as an important element to their customer convenience and grocery strategy," said James Hermanowski, General Manager and Vice President of Bell and Howell's BH QuickCollect™ Solutions business. "Pennsylvania is a state with a broad range of population densities and grocery e-commerce adoption. Our BH QuickCollect™ products are modular and flexible, easily serving consumers at smaller stores and high-volume e-commerce locations from one side of the state to the other. It is exciting to see consumers enjoying the quick and easy experience of using our technology, while also helping brands deliver on their promise while driving loyalty and more frequent use."

Delivered by Bell and Howell, the grocery lockers are modular allowing cost-effective configurations supporting several orders per week to several hundred orders per week. The systems are temperature-controlled and suitable for both indoor and outdoor environments.

The BH QuickCollect™ GL is backed by Bell and Howell's worry-free maintenance program and award-winning service organization. Learn more about Bell and Howell's QuickCollect™ GL and other BH QuickCollect™ Solutions here.

BH QuickCollect™ Solutions, powered by Bell and Howell, is the leading provider of automated order pickup, return and order processing solutions in North America with over 1,700 deployments enabling grocers, retailers, and pharmacies to optimize their fulfillment operations. BH QuickCollect™ Solutions combines a rich history in retail automation with the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of automated pickup solutions. Scalable and flexible products allow each partner to fulfill their unique program needs today, tomorrow, and into the future.

Headquartered in Durham, N.C., BH QuickCollect™ Solutions operates a 24/7 customer service and technical support center, as well as an advanced remote monitoring and predictive diagnostic center. Our award-winning service organization employs more than 800 highly skilled field technicians across North America to ensure your operation is always running efficiently. For more information, please visit us online and follow us on LinkedIn.

