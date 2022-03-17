Zoe Celebrates One Year In Partnership With Financial Times Top 300 Investment Advisory Firm, TCI Wealth Advisors

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoe, a leading wealth platform recently recognized as one of Fast Company's most innovative companies in the world, announced one year in partnership with another award-winning RIA. TCI Wealth Advisors joined the Zoe Network in late 2020 after being vetted by Zoe's meticulous due diligence process. Since then, clients have been able to connect with TCI advisors through the Zoe Platform.
TCI Wealth Advisors has over three decades of experience providing high-quality financial advice. In 1990, the firm was founded to ensure every client they worked with had a successful investment experience. Their approach is unique, taking into account not only the client's assets but also their behavior. TCI Wealth Advisors service over 2,300 clients nationwide for whom they manage $3.2 billion in investable assets. The firm has been selected as a winner for several industry awards, including Financial Times Top 300 Investment Advisors in the US and Financial Advisor Top 700 RIAs.
Their team of financial advisors has years of experience delivering customized financial solutions that harmonize with what clients value the most. Their wealth management approach encompasses investment guidance and advice in estate planning, tax management, and wealth transfer & preservation. In this way, they offer clients comprehensive expertise throughout the process of understanding, designing, and implementing their financial plans.
TCI operates under the philosophy that a "one-size-fits-all" approach to achieving goals and dreams is a sure recipe for disaster. Instead, they understand the importance of creating personalized plans for each client. TCI advisors help clients understand that wealth will not happen overnight but gradually when guided by solid strategy.
"While making dreams come true is at times related to luck, in most cases, it is the result of a well-thought-out plan. Working together with Zoe has enabled us to help more people nationwide achieve those dreams through thoughtful and tailored financial plans," said Art Tellez, COO at TCI Wealth Advisors.
Andres Garcia-Amaya, CFA®, Zoe's Founder & CEO, said, "There are many emotions attached to investing. TCI Wealth Advisors understand this by supporting and guiding each client thoughtfully. Ultimately preventing them from having poor investment experiences. The fact that they take the time and effort to do this for each of their clients is a reassurance that having them in our platform is in the clients' best interest."
Learn more about Zoe at www.zoefin.com
Learn more about TCI Wealth Advisors at https://tciwealth.com
About Zoe
Zoe was founded with one mission: to accelerate wealth creation through exceptional client experience and innovative technology. The company's human experts, alongside powerful technology, remove the friction from the process of finding and hiring a financial advisor. Through Zoe's Platform, you will be matched with Zoe-Certified Financial Advisors across the United States, based on your unique financial situation and objectives. Zoe's thoughtfully curated Network of interest-aligned financial advisors includes only the top 5% in the country.
Contact: press@zoefin.com
Related Images
Image 1: Zoe Financial & TCI Wealth Advisors
Zoe Financial & TCI Wealth Advisors
This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.
Attachment
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.