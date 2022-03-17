Rev Hires Startup Veteran Jeffrey Ha as Chief Go-to-Market Officer to Accelerate Growth of Company's Sales Development Platform

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

SAN DIEGO, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rev , an AI-powered martech solution for B2B sales and marketing teams, today announced it has hired Silicon Valley startup veteran Jeffrey Ha in the role of Chief Go-to-Market Officer. Ha's core responsibility will be to coordinate activities across Marketing, Customer Service and Sales to build, operationalize and scale the company's go-to-market strategy. He will report directly to Rev CEO Jonathan Spier.



"Jeff's experience with high growth B2B/B2C startups makes him the ideal leader for accelerating marketplace adoption of Rev's Sales Development Platform," said Spier. "Not only is Jeff a seasoned and accomplished professional, but he also possesses a deep understanding of customer pain points and is passionate about delivering go-to-market, data-driven solutions that empower organizations for long-term success."

Ha has a rich and varied background. As senior director of sales operations at BrightEdge, he implemented brand new sales processes and led sales talent development, reducing time-to-sales effectiveness from 90 days to 30 days and taking the company from $1 million in revenue to $36 million in just over two years. To make people's success a part of a company's culture, in 2020 he founded People Powering Success (PPS), a consulting practice that designed scalable sales growth programs, from onboarding to enablement to development.

"Until now, finding new target accounts for organizations has been a soft process with a lot of hunting and pecking," Ha said. "Rev's AI-based platform empowers B2B selling with an effective data-driven prospecting solution. I'm excited to join a phenomenal team that is fundamentally changing the way companies go-to-market."

Rev uses AI-based technology to revolutionize the sales and marketing process for B2B companies above the revenue funnel, helping customers find more relevant targets in less time, improve lead quality throughout the pipeline and drive consistent revenue growth. Specifically, the company's AI-based Sales Development Platform gathers troves of exegraphic and other data to create a unique mathematical model of an ideal customer. The resulting AI Customer Profile (aiCP) is among a suite of tools Rev offers sales and marketing teams to help them find new prospects that look and behave like their best customers.

Ha previously worked at PLAE, a digitally native sneaker brand, and at NetBase Solutions, a social media analytics company. Earlier in his professional life, he was a senior secondary teacher with the U.S. Peace Corps in Namibia, where he overhauled the way math and physical science were taught, dramatically boosting the pass rate. He has a bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering from Berkeley and started his professional career as a field nuclear engineer with Schlumberger.

About Rev

Rev powers sales and marketing teams to discover fresh prospects most likely to become their next best customers. Rev's Sales Development Platform (SDP) helps B2B companies identify relevant prospects in less time, improve lead quality throughout the pipeline, and drive consistent revenue growth. Founded in 2013, Rev ranked #35 on Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Companies in America in 2020. The world's best B2B sales and marketing organizations, including Zendesk, Oracle, and 7 of the top 10 cloud software companies, use Rev to focus time and effort above the funnel. For more information, visit getrev.ai .

