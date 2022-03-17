Tractor Market Report 2022: Global Industry Trends, Insights, and Forecast to 2030 – IndexBox

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Tractors - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.



Tractor Market Statistics

Exports 45,462.7 Million USD Imports 45,274.2 Million USD Top Exporters Germany, Mexico, Netherlands Top Importers U.S., France, Germany

Tractor Market Size

The global tractor market was estimated at $X in 2021, stabilizing at the previous year. The market value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern remained relatively stable, with only minor fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2008 when the market value increased by X% y-o-y. Over the period under review, the global market reached the maximum level in 2021 and is likely to see gradual growth in the immediate term. REQUEST FREE DATA

Tractor Production

In value terms, tractor production reached $X in 2021 estimated in export prices. The total output value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern remained consistent, with only minor fluctuations being observed throughout the analyzed period. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2008 with an increase of X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, global production reached the peak level at $X in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, production stood at a somewhat lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

Tractor Exports

Exports

In 2021, shipments abroad of tractors decreased by -X% to X units, falling for the second year in a row after two years of growth. Overall, exports, however, showed a relatively flat trend pattern. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2011 with an increase of X% y-o-y. Global exports peaked at X units in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, exports failed to regain the momentum. REQUEST FREE DATA

In value terms, tractor exports reduced to $X in 2021. In general, exports, however, recorded a relatively flat trend pattern. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2011 with an increase of X% year-to-year. Global exports peaked at $X in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, exports remained at a lower figure.

Exports by Country

In value terms, the largest tractor supplying countries worldwide were Germany ($X), Mexico ($X) and the Netherlands ($X), with a combined X% share of global exports. These countries were followed by the U.S., France, Belgium, Italy, Japan, China, Sweden, South Korea, India and Thailand, which together accounted for a further X recorded the highest growth rate of the value of exports, in terms of the main exporting countries over the period under review, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

The average tractor export price stood at $X per unit in 2021, which is down by -X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, the export price recorded a relatively flat trend pattern. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2019 when the average export price increased by X% against the previous year. Global export price peaked at $X per unit in 2008; however, from 2009 to 2021, export prices failed to regain the momentum.

Tractor Imports

Imports

After three years of growth, supplies from abroad of tractors decreased by -X% to X units in 2021. Overall, imports, however, showed a relatively flat trend pattern. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2011 when imports increased by X% against the previous year. Global imports peaked at X units in 2019, and then fell slightly in the following year.

In value terms, tractor imports contracted rapidly to $X in 2021. Over the period under review, imports, however, continue to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2011 with an increase of X% y-o-y. Global imports peaked at $X in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, imports remained at a lower figure.

Imports by Country

In value terms, the U.S. ($X) constitutes the largest market for imported tractors worldwide, comprising X% of global imports. The second position in the ranking was taken by France ($X), with a X% share of global imports. It was followed by Germany, with a X% share.

In the U.S., tractor imports increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007-2021. The remaining importing countries recorded the following average annual rates of imports growth: France (-X% per year) and Germany (+X% per year).

Import Prices by Country

The average tractor import price stood at $X per unit in 2021, declining by -X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, the import price saw a relatively flat trend pattern. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2008 when the average import price increased by X% y-o-y. Over the period under review, average import prices reached the peak figure at $X per unit in 2015; however, from 2016 to 2021, import prices failed to regain the momentum.

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.

For more information, please visit

Website https://www.indexbox.io

Twitter https://twitter.com/indexbox

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/IndexBox



LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/indexbox-marketing/

Product Coverage

Wheeled agricultural and forestry tractors, including pedestrian-controlled ones, of all kinds of engine power; track-laying (crawler) tractors; road tractors for semi-trailers; tractors used on railway platforms; single axle tractors; other types of tractors.

Related Links

Tractor Market

Combine Harvester-Thresher Market

Agricultural Threshing Machinery Market

Agricultural Harvester Market

Forage Harvester Market

Contact Information Mekhrona Dzhuraeva Editor media@indexbox.io