Partnership with Ireland Alberta Trade Association to bolster Alberta-Ireland economic corridor

Edmonton, Alberta, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invest Alberta and the Ireland Alberta Trade Association (IATA) announced a new partnership to capitalize on economic opportunities between Alberta and Ireland.

The economic, social and cultural connections between the regions are strong. Ireland and Alberta share many similarities including business-friendly environments, young and educated populations, and growing and diversified economies.

"The Ireland Alberta Trade Association is looking forward to working with Invest Alberta to build international trade and investment opportunities between Ireland and Alberta. With more than 500,000 people in Alberta who are Irish born or claim Irish heritage, the regions share a deep history and numerous economic and cultural ties. Both jurisdictions share access to large economic markets, highly educated work forces, low taxes and a strong entrepreneurial spirit. This trade corridor has extensive opportunities for businesses in Ireland and in Alberta across sectors like cleantech, aerospace, biotech, fintech, energy and agriculture."

Laureen Regan, President and Founder of the IATA

"Alberta is the most competitive jurisdiction in the country to do business. That competitive advantage helps us continue to attract more investment and jobs, which help propel our economy forward. Partnerships like the one with the Ireland Alberta Trade Association will help ensure that more people and more companies hear about the benefits of doing business with Alberta and in Alberta."

Honourable Doug Schweitzer, Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation

"Our partnership with the Ireland Alberta Trade Association will help match businesses and investors in Ireland with investment opportunities in Alberta's energy, agriculture, financial and technology sectors. Alberta's great talent pool and low cost, ease and speed of doing business will be key to attracting investment from Irish companies."

Rick Christiaanse, CEO, Invest Alberta

Doubling down on investment attraction throughout the pandemic has led to billions of dollars in private investment across the agriculture, energy, technology and financial services sectors to flow into Alberta. A highly skilled workforce, quality of life, access to markets and business-friendly environment contributed to Invest Alberta signing 27 agreements last year with investors and a total of $19 billion in announced investments that will create over 5,000 jobs across the province.

About Invest Alberta

The Invest Alberta Corporation is dedicated to investment attraction, with a mandate to engage the world and provide high-end tailored support to companies, investors, and major new projects. Alberta, Canada has the youngest and highly educated workforce in Canada; has the most livable and affordable cities and boasts the lowest corporate payroll and sales taxes. Invest Alberta works to break down barriers so investors and businesses can start up, scale up, and succeed without limits.

About the Ireland Alberta Trade Association (IATA)

The Ireland-Alberta Trade Association (IATA) provides services and connections in support of bi-lateral trade between Ireland and Alberta. Its highlights sectorial expertise and strengths between Alberta and Ireland and drives connections to build a vibrant economic corridor between the two regions.

