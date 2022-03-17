Planet Water Foundation's Project 24 Brings Clean Water to Thousands in Need

PHOENIX, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an effort to bring clean and safe drinking water to those in need, Planet Water Foundation is deploying 28 AquaTower projects across Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Philippines, and Vietnam as a part of its Project 24 event. The event, which leads up to World Water Day on March 22, is taking place from March 1 to March 22.

With March considered to be a month of action for organizations looking to make a difference on World Water Day, Planet Water Foundation hosts this event annually to raise awareness of the 2.2 billion people living without access to safe water. This year's event is projected to bring clean water to over 50,000 beneficiaries living in impoverished communities and is made possible through the support of Planet Water Foundation's dedicated corporate partners.

Planet Water Foundation's AquaTower technology removes bacteria, protozoa, viruses, pathogens and other contaminants greater than 0.01 micron, and provides children and surrounding community members crystal-clean drinking water.

In addition to clean drinking water, Planet Water Foundation's AquaTower projects also provide rural schools and communities with handwashing and sanitation infrastructure. Handwashing stations are integrated into the base of each AquaTower, and serve as key hygiene resources to recipient schools, with each station offering liquid soap dispensers as well as promotional banner messaging discussing handwashing awareness and best practices featured on each AquaTower.

Planet Water Foundation also supports learning through its activity-based hygiene education program. These school and community-based programs are designed to educate and empower children and their caregivers to create a change in knowledge and behavior of water health and hygiene.

"I am beyond thankful for the support we have received and continue to receive from our sponsors and corporate partners," said Mark Steele, Founder and CEO of Planet Water Foundation.

"The impact we are making cannot merely be measured by numbers. By bringing clean drinking water to communities in need, we are drastically improving the health and quality of life for thousands of individuals who can now turn their attention to other aspects of life instead of having this challenge continue to be an ongoing concern."

This year's Project 24 supporters include Xylem Watermark, Capital One Philippines, The Starbucks Foundation, The Coca-Cola Foundation, Speedo, Electrolux, Flex Foundation, NortonLifeLock, Matouk, Escudo Antibacterial, Vera Bradley, KPS, Freudenberg, Watts Water Technologies Inc., Ludacka Wealth Partners, and Columbia Sportswear.

To learn more about Planet Water Foundation, please visit https://planet-water.org.

About Planet Water Foundation

Planet Water Foundation is a non-profit organization focused on bringing clean water to the world's most impoverished communities through the installation of community-based water filtration systems and the deployment of hygiene education programs. Planet Water Foundation projects are focused on children, schools, and rural/peri-urban communities across Asia and Latin America. Since 2009, Planet Water has deployed more than 1,500 projects that provide clean water access to more than two million people across 15 countries. For more information, visit www.planet-water.org.

Media contact: John Deotrakul (john@planet-water.org)

