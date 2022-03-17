IZEA Research Discovers 46% of Social Media Users Have Purchased Products Promoted by Influencers

Orlando, Florida, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. IZEA, the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world's leading brands, released its latest research report, " Trust in Influencer Marketing ," today. The U.S. consumer study examines the effectiveness of influencer marketing in terms of consumer trust and engagement.



The new report is available to download for free, here: Trust in Influencer Marketing .

Results from the study, which was fielded Dec. 2-3, 2021, are based on the responses from 1,237 U.S. social media users ages 18 to 60-plus. The report is part of an ongoing series of research studies focusing on influencers' key roles in influencing consumer behaviors and trends.

Key Insights for Influencers and Consumers

36% of respondents say influencer posts are the best way to get them to try new products.

62% of social media users trust influencers over celebrities.

46% of all respondents have purchased products promoted by influencers.



Key Insights for Marketers

60% of respondents have engaged with a sponsored post.

Influencer posts are the top choice among ad types for 38.9% of 18- to 29-year-olds and 45.3% of 30- to 33-year-olds.

Adults ages 18-44 are twice as likely to say that influencer marketing posts are better than TV ads when getting them to try new products.



Insights for Social Media Audiences

Social media influencers reach 92% of all respondents ages 18-29.

YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok are the top four picks for all social media users.

Women are more likely to say Instagram and Facebook are the top ways to promote products. Men are more likely to say YouTube is their No. 1.



"Consumers trust and value social media influencers more than television, paid social media ads, or celebrity endorsements," said Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. "Influencers are passionate about the content they create and possess subject matter expertise that has earned them a loyal following. That loyalty and authenticity translates into sales for brands that are incorporating influencers into their marketing strategy."

"Strong return on investment continues to drive growth in the influencer marketing space," continued Murphy. "eMarketer estimated 33.6% growth in U.S. influencer marketing spend in 2021 vs. 19.9% growth for total media ad spend for the same year in its reports, ‘US influencer spending to surpass $3 billion in 2021' and ‘Worldwide ad spending 2021.' The share of spending is increasing and IZEA has room for continued growth."

If you are interested in partnering with a brand or influencer, visit izea.com .

About IZEA

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. ("IZEA"), is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today's top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry's first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive measurable return on investment.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "hope," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "likely," "projects," "plans," "pursue," "strategy" or "future," or the negative of these words or other words or expressions of similar meaning. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations concerning IZEA's ability to increase revenue and bookings, growth or maintenance of customer relationships, and expectations concerning IZEA's business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; our ability to establish effective disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; our ability to satisfy the requirements for continued listing of our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product, and service names used in this press release are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement.

Attachment

Martin Smith IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Phone: 407-674-6911 Email: ir@izea.com