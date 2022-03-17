Protective Mask Market Share Is Expected to Expand from USD 0.9 Billion in 2019 To USD 25.1 Billion in 2022 Before Declining to USD 3.0 Billion by 2027: FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An exclusive report of Future Market Insights observes that the protective mask market is projected to grow from USD 0.9 billion in 2019 to USD 25.1 billion in 2022 and then reduce to USD 3.0 billion by 2027. The projected CAGRs for these periods are 309.9% from 2018 to 2021 and an overall CAGR of -34.5%.



Attributes Details Protective Mask Market CAGR (2022 – 2027) -34.5% Protective Mask Market (2022) US$ 25.1 Bn Protective Mask Market Attraction The need for protective face masks will rise as the number of cases of infectious diseases rises in tandem with government directives.

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, increased consumer knowledge of the significance of face masks, and a boom in social media marketing to foster a positive attitude toward using protective masks are the key factors driving the growth of the protective mask market.

The protective mask market is expected to benefit as a result of the epidemic. This is mostly due to the rising demand for protective masks, which help to prevent or delay the spread of life-threatening COVID-19 infections.

Protective masks have also been used as a public and personal health control strategy to stop SARS-CoV-2 from spreading. Their usage is designed to protect individuals from infection and to act as source control to prevent the virus from spreading in a community or healthcare context.

Many social media platforms have launched campaigns advocating the usage of the protective mask to foster a favourable attitude toward using them in the community in order to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. According to Facebook's CEO, his firm is collaborating with the World Health Organization (WHO) and is offering free advertising space to help battle COVID-19.

The unpredictable raw material prices are a key stumbling block to the expansion of the protective mask market. The key raw resources required for the production of nonwoven fabrics, metal strips, and ear loops for protective masks are oil and metal.

Commodity price fluctuations have a significant influence on the cash flows and profitability of businesses in that ecosystem. This is projected to raise the cost of making a protective mask, putting a damper on the protective mask market.

For competitors in the protective mask market, emerging markets such as India, Brazil, China, and South Africa provide considerable prospects.

The fast-growing elderly population, high patient volumes, rising per capita income and greater awareness are all driving the demand for the protective mask market and enhanced healthcare services in these nations. This has presented manufacturers with enormous potential for protective mask market expansion.

One of the most often used nonwoven materials for the protective mask is polypropylene (PP), which is a polymer generated from oil. Due to the large initial investment required in heavy gear such as hoppers, extruders, and melt spinning systems, PP electret melt-blown nonwoven is a specialist fabric manufactured by a few firms in the protective mask market throughout the world. These considerations make it difficult for newcomers to get into the protective mask market.

Dust, fashion, and pitta masks are the other protective mask segments in the protective mask market. Pitta masks of protective mask market are widely used as a preventive strategy against polluted air in Japan, China, India, and the United States. Due to the increased usage of fashion masks as a preventive precaution during the COVID-19 crisis, other protective masks are expected to develop rapidly throughout the projection period.

During the forecast period, the protective mask market is expected to see strong development in the reusable protective mask by nature segment. The low cost of the reusable protective mask, along with a global shortage of disposable protective masks, has fueled the segment's rapid rise.

Key Takeaways:

Procedure masks accounted for 40.6% of the protective masks market share .

accounted for 40.6% of the . The protective masks market in hospitals and clinics surpassed USD 4.1 billion.

in hospitals and clinics surpassed USD 4.1 billion. The protective masks market in Europe was valued at more than USD 1.3 billion.

in Europe was valued at more than USD 1.3 billion. During the projected period, the direct distribution segment of the protective masks market is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 6.7%.

is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 6.7%. The protective masks market is dominated by North America, which is predicted to expand at a CAGR of -9.1% over the forecast period.

is dominated by North America, which is predicted to expand at a CAGR of -9.1% over the forecast period. During the projection period, the disposable sector of the protective masks market is predicted to increase at a CAGR of -10.3%.

is predicted to increase at a CAGR of -10.3%. During the projection period, the polypropylene sector of the protective masks market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of -10.8%.



Competitive Landscape:

3M, BSN Medical, Honeywell, Coltene, Cardinal Health, and Dentsply Sirona are just a few of the major players in the protective masks market. These protective masks market leaders are using a variety of growth methods to gain a greater proportion of the protective masks market and raise their income. In order to tackle the COVID-19 illness, businesses are focused on increasing the manufacture of protective masks.

Angelini Group announced the start of large-scale and steady surgical mask manufacture in Italy in September 2020. In the Luxottica production facility, four completely automated production lines were established, each specifically specialised for the production of COVID-19 prevention devices. The company's revenue will be greatly boosted as a result of the expanded manufacturing capacity, as well as its protective masks market position.

in Italy in September 2020. In the Luxottica production facility, four completely automated production lines were established, each specifically specialised for the production of COVID-19 prevention devices. The company's revenue will be greatly boosted as a result of the expanded manufacturing capacity, as well as its position. Honeywell stated in May 2020 that its protective mask production line in the UK would be expanded and that around 4.5 million protective masks would be made and delivered to the UK government on a monthly basis. The decision was made as part of the UK government's reaction to the country's scarcity of protective masks. The company's manufacturing capacity will be increased, and its protective mask market position will be strengthened as a result of this approach.

