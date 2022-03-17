Three Days, Three Presentations: Next Micro Summit from HRCI Features Timely HR Topics

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

WHO: HRCI®, the premier HR credentialing and learning organization WHAT: Will host a free event featuring three daily presentations from experts who will discuss timely topics on how organizations can create better alignment between HR and the workforces they serve. WHEN: March 22 – 24, 2022 from 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. ET WHERE: To register, please visit https://www.hrci.org/nav/primary/start-learning/higher-standard-summit DETAILS: Acknowledging how challenging it is for HR professionals to sit through full-day virtual events, HRCI has redefined the experience by creating a Micro Summit of three top-tier speakers delivering three daily presentations. The event is approved for recertification credits toward any of HRCI's eight credentials, including SPHR® and PHR®. On March 22, the speaker will be Erin Corr Miller, Chief People Officer of Lulu Press, Inc., presenting "The Truth About Allyship." On day two, the speaker is Gerard van Grinsven, founder and CEO of The van Grinsven Hospitality Group who will present "Beyond The Boundaries Of Imagination." On the final day, May Snowden, president and CEO of Snowden & Associates, will deliver a presentation titled "Creating A Sustainable Inclusive Environment Where All Can Succeed." Historically, each one of HRCI's Micro Summits attracts more than 25,000 HR professionals who are committed to advancing their HR careers. Sponsorships are available. The sponsors for the March 2022 Micro Summit are BambooHR, GoCo, Pulpstream and Talent Magnet Institute.

HRCI®, headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, is the premier credentialing and learning organization for the human resources profession.

