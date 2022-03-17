Trahan Architects has Been Selected by The City of Austin to Design a Performing Arts Center for the Asian American Resource Center in Austin, Texas

New Orleans, LA/New York, NY, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trahan Architects, an award-winning architecture firm with offices in New Orleans and New York, announced today that it has been selected by The City of Austin to design a performing arts center for the Asian American Resource Center (AARC) in Austin, Texas.
The Asian American Resource Center's mission is to create a space of belonging and healing for Asian American communities in Austin and beyond. This is accomplished through community collaborations and partnerships; providing rental space; organizing cultural, educational, and health wellness programs; and curating art and historical exhibitions. The AARC leads with its values and vision so that diverse communities are supported and connected.
"Trahan Architects feels privileged to be working on such an important cultural project which will enrich the lives of the Asian American community members in Austin and its surrounding areas, said Managing Principal, Kevin Thomas. The firm is well-positioned to do this meaningful work by approaching the design to ensure diverse communities are supported and connected with a project that will be accessible and inclusive to all."
"We are excited to embark on this new facility to support and serve the diverse Asian American creative community here in Austin," said a representative for AARC.
Trahan Architects is ranked the number one design firm in Architect 50, the annual ranking by Architect magazine, the official publication of American Institute of Architects which topped the list by building "dramatic, sumptuous and well-detailed projects." The firm, founded by Victor F. "Trey" Trahan, III, FAIA, is commended for its innovative use of sustainable materials, stemming from a collective belief in the value of environmental conservancy. The firm has designed a series of domestic and international projects that have received global recognition for work that is historically grounded and aesthetically sublime. Trahan Architects has won over one hundred national awards, including five National AIA Awards, and several international design competitions.
Julia LeBlanc Trahan Architects 4152156517 jleblanc@trahanarchitects.com
