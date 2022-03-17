Wildcard Token Presale Now Live!

PANAMA CITY, PANAMA, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wildcard, a single and multiplayer 1v1, play-to-earn collectible card game launching on 6 April 2022, has opened up the presale of its Wildcard Token (WCT). As P2E gaming heads towards the mainstream, there is no better time to get involved in this largely untapped, skyrocketing market.

Wildcard Tokens (WCT) will be the game's native currency, to be spent and earned in a multitude of in-game and real-world ways. The game will launch on 6 April 2022, enabling the gaming and P2E community to invest in NFTs - and then battle and earn with them.

The Game…

Bringing retro back to gaming, Wildcard transports its players back in time to the sleepy Silverdale Mall arcade in the late 80s. Though it doesn't take long for a sudden, powerful beam of mysterious green light to descend from the celestials and shake things up— letting loose an eerie invasion of bizarre-yet-adorable proportions.

An intentionally strategic battle-style game, Wildcard calls on gamers' attention, wits, and intuition to successfully beat their enemies in a fast-paced, full-on digital card brawl. In a classic match, two players must race against each other, and the clock, to outperform their challenger's deck within a 5-minute window.

The Game's Native Token (WCT)...

There will be a starting circulating supply of 10B WCTs. The fully diluted market supply is 20B tokens, but there is also the option to burn tokens should it be required to balance the elements of the game.

The WCTs will be locked per 20% for 21 days from the moment of launch (6 April 2022), to prevent dumping and to keep the token stable.

>>For the WCT presale, there are 2.5B tokens set aside. There will be two phases within the presale, followed by the public sale.

>>Phase 1 - NOW LIVE, with 500M tokens up for grabs @ $0.0004, representing a 50% discount..

>>Once the phase 1 tokens sell out, phase 2 kicks-in. With 500M tokens @ $0.0005, phase 2 represents a 37.5% discount.

>>Once the phase 2 tokens sell out, or by 22 March 2022 (whichever comes first), phase 3 kicks-in. This is the public sale, which will consist of 1.5B token for sales @ 0.0065.

To take advantage of the presale, interested persons need to be on the Wildcard whitelist. To get on the Whitelist, one has to purchase a starter deck AND/OR if one simply joins the Wildcard Discord server.

Wildcard's limited-edition starter deck presale is actively live while supplies last. The presale gives participants the chance to purchase 30 NFT cards for the price of 20, including rare Nemots, with 5 starter deck varieties to choose from. Buyers are limited to a single purchase of each deck per wallet.

Every starter deck bought during the presale will be whitelisted to purchase up to $250 worth of WCT during the initial token offering from 16 March 2022. Acting fast on this exciting offer and securing a whitelist spot grants participants a 50% discount off the public launch price.

To partake in the presale, please visit https://starterdeck.wildcardgame.io .

"We cannot wait to share Wildcard with the world and to get people playing. The whole team is so proud to have created a game that delivers on style and substance, that honors the industry's early roots, while still looking towards the future of play-to-earn and how to generate exciting opportunities for players around the globe," shares Randy Kujawa, Director of Investor Relations.

Brought into existence by a small-but-growing creative team of designers, artists, animators, colorists, and coders, Wildcard is infused with more than thirty years of combined experience in art, film, and design. Derek Laporte, Wildcard's game and narrative designer, has lent his artistic vision to gaming projects including Fallout Mud, Aquarius, Singularity, Digg, and Qualia.

For further information on Wildcard, including interviews with the project founders and with early access to play the game, please contact:

pr@wildcardgame.io

For written and video instructions on setting up an account, game play, and deck building, please click here .

LINK TO GRAPHICS/IMAGES:

https://airtable.com/shrD4mH6UUVpzjnpF/tblM2lQuvgelspBdY



About Wildcard

Wildcard is a single and multiplayer 1v1, play-to-earn collectible card game (CCG) set in a mundane suburban mall arcade in the late 80s. When an eerie, extraterrestrial beam of glowing light enters the picture, the pace changes quickly. In a sudden twist, animals from the pet shop and random, run-of-the-mill objects are sucked into illuminated cocoon-like orbs— and reemerge with supernatural abilities and a burning, gem-fueled desire to brawl it out on the battlefield.

Wildcard is on a mission to revolutionize play-to-earn gaming through its NFT cards that feature both randomized art and randomized character mechanics— an industry first— and to supersede predictable, one-click-and-done battle game tropes. The result is a top-shelf gaming experience that both engages and challenges players at every turn.

Winners don't just earn bragging rights in Wildcard, they earn crypto.

Wildcard's collectible cards include Nemots— peculiar half-animal, half-object hybrids with unique powers and an intense desire to battle from dusk until dawn— and spell and overpower cards that can shift the rules of the game and alter the turn order.

With over 1.8 million Nemot combination possibilities— including 53 animals, 50 items, and over 50 extras, each Nemot is quite literally one-in-a-million.

About the P2E market:

The play-to-earn industry, also referred to as GameFi, was valued at $173.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $314.4 billion by 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.46% between 2022 and 2026.

Play-to-earn gaming grants players the opportunity to convert in-game assets and rewards into money with purchasing power in the real world. Through a complete or partially distributed ledger design that proves verifiable ownership over digital products obtained through gameplay, players can exchange said virtual products for crypto, which can, in turn, be exchanged for fiat currency.

In early 2021, crypto gaming began embracing NFT technology, shifting play-to-earn games towards collectible ones based on the play-to-earn structure. Today, a sizable sector of the NFT industry is directing its efforts solely towards gaming. In NFT gaming, any in-game asset can be turned into an NFT to be owned, sold, or transferred on the blockchain.