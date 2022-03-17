PM Consulting Group Opens Office in Amman, Jordan as Base for Expansion Across the Middle East and North Africa

WASHINGTON, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PM Consulting Group (PMCG) today announced the company has opened a new office in Amman, Jordan as part of its global expansion. PMCG supports the U.S. Agency for International Development's (USAID) mission work across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and the office will provide a centralized base of operations for local staff across multiple government contracts. It will provide the infrastructure needed for further growth in the region.



According to Walter Barnes III, PMCG President, "PMCG is expanding rapidly across the world, particularly in our support for U.S. government agencies operating overseas. We're reinforcing this growth with experts in the countries in which we operate – people who are fluent in the languages and subtleties of each unique culture. Having a centralized MENA office makes that much easier."

Tony Kronfli, PMCG's Director of International Operations, stated, "Jordan has strong diplomatic and economic ties to the United States. It's also gifted with a central geographic location within the Middle East. For those and other reasons, PMCG chose Amman to open our regional office and expand our business in the region. We'll use the office to develop new professional relationships, magnify our networks, and provide exceptional services to our clients in the region and beyond."

With the addition of the Jordan office, PMCG now operates in 36 countries around the world.

PM Consulting Group (PMCG) is an SBA-certified 8(a) small business that specializes in professional services in the areas of healthcare, information technology (IT), and international development. Our services range from mission support services to management consulting helping federal and state agencies operationalize strategic goals.

To learn more about the company, visit www.pmconsultinggroupllc.com and view our contracting vehicles at https://pmcgllc.com/about-us/contract-vehicles/.

