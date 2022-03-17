Victory Bancorp Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com March 22nd

LIMERICK, Pa., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Bancorp Inc. (VTYB), based in Limerick, PA, focused on business banking, today announced that Joseph Major, CEO & Chairman, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on March 22nd.
DATE: Tuesday, March 22nd, 2022
TIME: 2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/351Bn1k
This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.
It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.
Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.
Recent Company Highlights Include:
- Record earnings of $0.66 per share
- Book value per common share increased to $12.92
- $3.2 million increase in stockholders' equity since December 31, 2020
- $0.05 per share cash dividend paid to shareholders
- $0.10 special, one-time cash dividend paid to shareholders on November 18, 2021
- Deposit increase of $57.3 million since December 31, 2020
Joseph W. Major, Chairman and CEO stated, "Despite continuing economic disruption due to the Pandemic, the bank experienced substantial income, loan, and deposit growth in 2021 while generating record-setting fourth-quarter results. We have responded to customer needs under these trying circumstances and have continued to expand our customer base. Most notably, our team remained steadfast in its commitment to our clients. During 2020 and 2021 combined, we closed $100 million of Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans and helped businesses in our communities protect over 11,000 local jobs. We continue to see strong commercial lending and banking demand, which resulted in loan growth of $17.5 million and deposit growth of over $57 million from the previous year. In addition, our new Horsham loan office has successfully completed its first full quarter of operations."
The Victory Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol VTYB (https://www.otcmarkets.com) and is the parent company of The Victory Bank, a Pennsylvania state-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Limerick, Pennsylvania. The Victory Bank was established in 2008. Victory provides high-quality banking services to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals through its three offices in Montgomery and Berks Counties, Pennsylvania.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.
A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.
CONTACTS:
Victory Bancorp, Inc.
Joseph W. Major
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
610-948-9000
jmajor@victorybank.com
Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com
