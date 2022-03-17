Navigate360 Helps K-12 Schools Prevent Harm to Self and Others with New Behavioral Threat Assessment Training, Suicide Prevention eLearning and Case Management Solution

RICHFIELD, OH, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navigate360, the nation's leader in holistic school safety, now offers an exclusive, first-of-its-kind bundle designed to ensure school threat assessment teams have access to the expert training and tools they need to help students in crisis. The new solution set includes expert-authored behavioral threat assessment team training and suicide prevention eLearning that are fully aligned with a guided case management platform.
Mental health challenges are affecting millions of students in schools nationwide. Exacerbated by stressors related to the pandemic, youth mental health has even been declared a national emergency by the American Academy of Pediatrics, American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Children's Hospital Association, and the U.S. Surgeon General. This growing crisis is putting more pressure than ever on school leaders to respond and protect students before issues escalate.
"Behavioral threat assessment and suicide prevention training is the defining factor to a successful violence prevention program," said Navigate360 CEO JP Guilbault. "The training is a necessity when it comes to helping students move off a path of violence to themselves or others and is ideal for all members of a multidisciplinary threat assessment team and other mental health specialists.
"We are proud to be the only organization to exclusively feature this training and eLearning from three of the world's top experts in behavioral threat assessment and suicide prevention," he added.
Based on the nationally recognized threat assessment models Comprehensive School Threat Assessment Guidelines (CSTAG) and National Threat Assessment Center (NTAC), the solution's multidisciplinary team training educates staff on how to maintain unbiased, consistent documentation and assessment procedures throughout the entire case management process. The training on these models was authored by Dr. Dewey Cornell and Dr. Marisa Randazzo, respectively.
The suicide awareness and prevention eLearning curriculum was developed in partnership with Dr. Scott Poland, an internationally recognized expert in youth suicide prevention and professor at NSU. Both the on-demand eLearning curriculum and the multidisciplinary team training are coupled with an easy-to-use case management platform that ensures every school takes a consistent, evidence-based approach to identifying and addressing concerning student behaviors.
"In crisis situations, we default to our level of training. Once properly trained by the experts, schools' multidisciplinary teams will have a common understanding of evidence-based processes to follow and will know how to properly respond to and document in-the-moment situations where individuals pose a threat of harm to themselves or others. This provides peace of mind and greatly reduces liability," said Navigate360 Senior Vice President of Threat Detection & Prevention Thom Jones.
The combination of expert training and eLearning with robust case management software is designed to help schools create truly holistic cultures of safety that provide 360-degree protection for students.
"By providing visibility and consistency across an entire district, we can help to make sure that no student falls through the cracks," said Guilbault. "Ensuring every school is prepared and trained to identify, assess and document with fidelity and without bias is vital."
About Navigate360
Navigate360 is the leader in holistic safety and wellness solutions. Our revolutionary model spans the full spectrum of safety, including threat detection and prevention, mental health and wellness, and safety management and preparedness – backed by research and developed by industry experts. We provide the tools necessary to save and enhance lives.
Kate Reynolds Navigate360 3306610106 press@navigate360.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.