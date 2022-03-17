Navigate360 Helps K-12 Schools Prevent Harm to Self and Others with New Behavioral Threat Assessment Training, Suicide Prevention eLearning and Case Management Solution

RICHFIELD, OH, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navigate360, the nation's leader in holistic school safety, now offers an exclusive, first-of-its-kind bundle designed to ensure school threat assessment teams have access to the expert training and tools they need to help students in crisis. The new solution set includes expert-authored behavioral threat assessment team training and suicide prevention eLearning that are fully aligned with a guided case management platform.

Mental health challenges are affecting millions of students in schools nationwide. Exacerbated by stressors related to the pandemic, youth mental health has even been declared a national emergency by the American Academy of Pediatrics, American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Children's Hospital Association, and the U.S. Surgeon General. This growing crisis is putting more pressure than ever on school leaders to respond and protect students before issues escalate.

"Behavioral threat assessment and suicide prevention training is the defining factor to a successful violence prevention program," said Navigate360 CEO JP Guilbault. "The training is a necessity when it comes to helping students move off a path of violence to themselves or others and is ideal for all members of a multidisciplinary threat assessment team and other mental health specialists.

"We are proud to be the only organization to exclusively feature this training and eLearning from three of the world's top experts in behavioral threat assessment and suicide prevention," he added.

Based on the nationally recognized threat assessment models Comprehensive School Threat Assessment Guidelines (CSTAG) and National Threat Assessment Center (NTAC), the solution's multidisciplinary team training educates staff on how to maintain unbiased, consistent documentation and assessment procedures throughout the entire case management process. The training on these models was authored by Dr. Dewey Cornell and Dr. Marisa Randazzo, respectively.

The suicide awareness and prevention eLearning curriculum was developed in partnership with Dr. Scott Poland, an internationally recognized expert in youth suicide prevention and professor at NSU. Both the on-demand eLearning curriculum and the multidisciplinary team training are coupled with an easy-to-use case management platform that ensures every school takes a consistent, evidence-based approach to identifying and addressing concerning student behaviors.

"In crisis situations, we default to our level of training. Once properly trained by the experts, schools' multidisciplinary teams will have a common understanding of evidence-based processes to follow and will know how to properly respond to and document in-the-moment situations where individuals pose a threat of harm to themselves or others. This provides peace of mind and greatly reduces liability," said Navigate360 Senior Vice President of Threat Detection & Prevention Thom Jones.

The combination of expert training and eLearning with robust case management software is designed to help schools create truly holistic cultures of safety that provide 360-degree protection for students.

"By providing visibility and consistency across an entire district, we can help to make sure that no student falls through the cracks," said Guilbault. "Ensuring every school is prepared and trained to identify, assess and document with fidelity and without bias is vital."

