Global Graphite Electrode Market is projected to Reach a market value of US$23,660 Million by 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain has launched a new report on Global Graphite Electrode Market Forecast 2021-2031: – By Value (USD Million) By Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), Market Breakdown by Grade (Regular Power (RP), High Density (HD), Ultra High Power (UHP), High Power (HP), Super High Power (SHP), Other Grade) Market Breakdown by Raw Material (Petroleum Coke, Pitch Coke, Coal Pitch, Needle Coke, Other Raw Material) Market Breakdown by End-Use (Furnace Design, Charging Practice, Burner/Oxygen Usage, Fume Control System, Slag Practice, Other End-Use) Market Breakdown by Application (EAF Steel Making, Ore Smelting EAF, Resistance Furnace, Bulk Graphite, Non-Steel Applications, Other Application) PLUS COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (V-shaped, W-shaped, U-shaped, L-shaped) Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.

Global Graphite Electrode Market Outlook

According to Visiongain analysis, global graphite electrode market was valued at US$14,146 million in 2020 and is projected to reach at a market value of US$23,660 million by 2031. The Global market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Key Questions Answered by this Report:

What is the current size of the overall global graphite electrode market? How much will this market be worth from 2021 to 2031?

What are the main drivers and restraints that will shape the overall Graphite Electrode market over the next ten years?

What are the main segments within the overall Graphite Electrode market?

How much will each of these segments be worth for the period 2021 to 2031?

How will the composition of the market change during that time, and why?

What factors will affect that industry and market over the next ten years?

What are the largest national markets for the world graphite electrode?

What is their current status and how will they develop over the next ten years?

What are their revenue potentials to 2031?

How will political and regulatory forces influence regional markets?

How will market shares of the leading national markets change by 2031, and which geographical region will lead the market in 2031?

Who are the leading companies and what are their activities, results, developments and prospects?

What are the leading Graphite Electrode? What are their revenues and latest developments?

What are some of the most prominent Graphite Electrode currently in development?

What are the main trends that will affect the world graphite electrode market between 2021 and 2031?

What are the main strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats for the market?

What are the social, technological, economic and political influences that will shape that industry over the next ten years?

How will the global Graphite Electrode market evolve over the forecasted period, 2021 to 2031?

What will be the main commercial drivers for the market from 2021 to 2031?

How will market shares of prominent national markets change from 2021, and which countries will lead the market in 2031, achieving highest revenues and fastest growth?

How will that industry evolve between 2021 and 2031, especially in R&D?

Refractory Products Are A Direct Indicator Of Industrial Demand

The growth in the refractories manufacturing industries led to an increased demand for graphite. Refractories are materials that are resistant to high temperatures. Graphite is used in various ways in refractories: it is used in the production of refractory bricks such as magnesia-carbon (MgO-C) refractory bricks, crucibles, ladles and moulds for containing molten metals. Refractory goods are a straightforward predictor of industrial demand.

A Steady Increase In Steel Production Through The Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) Method Is Expected To Drive The Growth

Furthermore, the growth of graphite electrode market size is further increased by graphite electrode application in gouging operations such as the formation of a bevel or groove, removing defects in castings, or welding by arc or gas process. Arc gouging removes the material by melting it with the heat of the arc between the carbon-graphite electrode and the base metal.

Over the last few years, Graphite Electrode has gained widespread attention. Demand for graphite electrodes and needle coke is expected to rise in the future; for example, due to environmental constraints, new capacity in China is likely to be EAF-based, and battery technology will become more common. Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market, there are market value, total production, total consumption, 5 segmentations of the Graphite Electrode market, with forecasts for 6 grade, 5 Raw materials, 6 end-use, 6 application, each forecasted at a global, regional, and country level, along with COVID-19 impact recovery pattern analysis for all segments.

Who are the leading players analysed in the market?

ESAB INDIA LIMITED Evolution Petroleum Corporation GEE Limited GrafTech International Ltd (GTI) Graphite India Limited HEG Limited Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. SGL Carbon SE Showa Denko K.K. Tokai Carbon Co., ltd.

