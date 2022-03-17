Questex's 2022 IBS and IECSC New York Celebrate Triumphant Return After Three-Year Hiatus

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Questex's International Beauty Show New York (IBS New York) and International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference New York (IECSC New York) made a triumphant return to the Javits Center with three jam-packed days of the best in beauty and spa. Twenty thousand professionals attended to experience the unparalleled education, face-to-face networking and unrivaled excitement that can only be found at these two iconic industry events.

Over 400 exhibitors showcased their newest products, the latest techniques, and invaluable in‐booth demonstrations by some of the top artists in the industry.

Exhibitors at IBS New York 2022 included Agadir, Amika, Andis, Blackpants, Brazilian Blowout, CHI by Farouk, Daisy Nail, DNA Hair Tools, Gelish and Morgan Taylor, Hattori Hanzo Shears, Johnny B Haircare, Kanar, LeChat Nails, Olaplex, Pibbs, Truss, Turbo Power and many more!

Exhibitors at IECSC New York 2022 included Celluma, Circadia, Eminence Organic Skin Care, Equipro, Esthemax, Estitique, FarmHouse Fresh, Germaine de Capuccini, HydraFacial, Italwax, Minkys, LightStim, PCA Skin, ProCell Therapies, Repechage, Sothys and many more!

"It was wonderful to be back in NYC and to witness first-hand the passion and creativity that is such an integral part of our industry," said Liz Hitchcock, event director for IBS and IECSC. "The excitement and pure joy were palpable. Our community thrives on connection and the Shows were a great way to reengage after three long years apart."

As always, attendees had the opportunity to shop for products for their salons and spas at professionals‐only pricing and to network with industry leaders.

IBS NY attendees had the chance to participate in over eighty classes and Hands-On Workshops covering trendsetting techniques and education in key categories including hair, nails, brows, men's grooming, business, marketing, and more.

The legendary IBS New York Main Stage featured exciting performances by some of the biggest names in the industry showcasing their incredible artistry and expertise.

IECSC NY attendees had access to product-focused education hosted by top exhibitors and industry leaders covering topics such as anti-aging, light therapy, cannabis treatments, cosmetic lasers, business management and more.

Upcoming Events

Additional networking and educational opportunities for beauty professionals are available at IBS Las Vegas, taking place June 25‐27, 2022 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. Visit IBSlasvegas.com for more information.

Additional networking and educational opportunities for spa and wellness professionals will take place throughout 2022:

Chicago , April 10-11, 2022, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. Visit iecscchicago.com for more information

, April 10-11, 2022, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. Visit iecscchicago.com for more information Las Vegas, June 25-27, 2022, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. Visit iecsclasvegas.com for more information

June 25-27, 2022, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. Visit iecsclasvegas.com for more information Florida, October 9-10, 2022, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in Palm Beach, Florida. Visit iecscflorida.com for more information



IBS New York is the longest running professional beauty event in the country. IBS New York is for professionals only and reaches a wide cross‐section of participants including salon owners and managers, hair stylists, hair colorists, makeup artists, nail technicians, beauty and hair product manufacturers and distributors.

The International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conferences (IECSC) are for professionals only and reach a wide cross‐section of participants from spa and wellness product manufacturers and distributors to spa owners, directors and managers, estheticians, massage therapists, cosmetologists, medical estheticians, and dermatologists.

Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences.

