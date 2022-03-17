The US & Europe OTA Testing Market is expected to grow from US$ 561.6 million in 2021 to US$ 814.6 million by 2028

New York, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US and Europe OTA Testing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Technology, Type, Frequency Range, Application, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244604/?utm_source=GNW





Due to the consumers' demand and attraction toward smart and fully autonomous cars, the market of OTA testing is surrounded by huge opportunities.



The growth trajectory of fully autonomous cars is largely anticipated to depend upon several parameters such as technological improvements, consumer preference to adopt fully automated cars, pricing, and the ability of the suppliers and OEMs to address the critical concerns related to the safety of the vehicles. Attributing to these parameters, both the industry players, i.e., automotive and semiconductor, are constantly focusing on improving technologies, negotiating raw materials prices, and finally integrating the cars with robust technologies. This factor triggers the growth of OTA to ensure better performance of driverless cars in the coming years. Also, the OTA testing companies are updating AI technology for driverless cars.



In addition, approximately 160 million vehicles are expected to have some form of OTA by 2022.The UK has recently become the first country to permit driverless cars on the road globally.



Similarly, Germany is another country being exposed to autonomous driving.The country has adopted legislation that will enable driverless vehicles in 2022 on public roads.



The uptake of legislation is paving the path for companies to execute fully autonomous delivery services and robotaxis in the country at a large scale.



Additionally, autonomous testing is permitted in Germany, which would facilitate operations of driverless vehicles with greater safety.The aspects mentioned above will assist in boosting the growth of OTA testing in autonomous cars and, hence, impacting the market.



This further help the providers of OTA testing to perform reliability test on autonomous vehicles, contributing significantly to the market.



Anritsu Corporation, Bureau Veritas SA, CETECOM GmbH, Eurofins Scientific SE, Intertek Group Plc, Keysight Technologies Inc., ROHDE and SCHWARZ GmbH & Co. KG, SGS, TUV Rheinland AG, and UL LLC are the key market players profiled in this research study.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on US & Europe OTA Testing Market



As selected countries observed a rise in the number of reported cases and subsequently attracted strict and longer lockdown periods or social isolation, the effect of COVID-19 varied from country to country throughout the European region.However, due to the strong healthcare system, Western European countries such as Germany, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and others have seen a comparatively modest decrease in their development activities.



European countries have made huge investments in implementing technology in their healthcare systems for better detection of symptoms of the virus.



OTA testing in the region is being adopted across the manufacturing industry to detect and treat problems in production efficiency.However, due to the temporary closure of all economic activities in the region, the adoption of technologies has experienced a dip across all other major industries in the region, such as manufacturing, aerospace, and electronics.



This is further expected to restrict the market over the years.



The size of the US & Europe OTA testing market has been derived in accordance with primary and secondary sources.Exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. Participants who participate in such processes include industry experts, VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, and external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the OTA testing market.

