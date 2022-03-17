Canoe Announces Four Senior Hires, Gains Traction as the Industry-Standard Solution for Alternatives Document and Data Management

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canoe Intelligence ("Canoe") , a financial technology company redefining data management processes for alternative investors and allocators, today announced four senior hires within the company's technology, product, and commercial teams.



Following a record 2021 year , Canoe is accelerating its commitment to redefine alternatives data management for the investment industry by deepening its expertise with the addition of four seasoned professionals:

Matt Wilkinson, VP of Engineering

An expert financial services, media software, and product development executive with 20+ years of experience leading teams and implementing breakthrough solutions at Comscore and S&P Global. Matt Wilkinson is responsible for bringing scale to Canoe's technology infrastructure and optimizing developer productivity, software processes and tooling.

Michelle Wilson, VP of Product

An innovative, investment-focused product leader with more than a decade of experience designing and delivering large-scale technology solutions at BlackRock, Blackstone and S&P Global. Michelle Wilson is responsible for shaping product strategy and driving the execution of key initiatives to achieve Canoe's product vision.

Josh Whitcraft, VP of Commercial Strategy and Operations

An elite fintech entrepreneur and go-to-market strategist with more than a decade of experience in wealth management and enterprise software strategy within Vista Consulting Group, Addepar and Goldman Sachs. Josh Whitcraft is responsible for ensuring Canoe is well-positioned to reach, partner with, and empower clients who are most likely to succeed with Canoe's technology solution.

Aaron Simon, Senior Director of Key Accounts

A highly-skilled client services leader with 20 years of experience in managing and maintaining excellent client relations with institutional asset managers and asset owners within JP Morgan's Investment Bank, Jacobi, and American Home Mortgage. Aaron Simon is responsible for ensuring all aspects of Canoe's end-to-end enterprise solution are aligned to client objectives, and Canoe's largest, most strategic clients are implemented and retained successfully.

Commenting on the growth of the Canoe team, CEO Jason Eiswerth stated, "We are thrilled to have Matt, Michelle, Josh and Aaron join the company during this critical juncture in our company's growth. In 2021, we tripled our client base and ARR, significantly evolved our technology, and added substantial rigor to our product development processes. Matt is scaling our product infrastructure. Michelle is shaping and executing on our product strategy. Josh is ensuring our solution meets and exceeds client expectations. And, Aaron is collaborating with our key clients to support their success with Canoe. With the addition of these four innovative leaders, my confidence in our collective ability to make meaningful industry change and client impact is at an all-time high."

Since its commercial launch in 2018, Canoe has grown to serve more than 150 alternative investment clients with automated alternative investment document and data management technology. These 150+ innovative, global clients have scaled their complex alternatives data processes, automated unruly document collection practices, and trust Canoe as their partner to power the future of the alternative investment industry.

This news follows Canoe's recent accomplishments including the completion of its record 2021 year , Series A extension funding by Blackstone and Carlyle , and numerous client engagements with institutional investors and large family offices.

ABOUT CANOE INTELLIGENCE

Canoe Intelligence redefines alternative investment data processes for hundreds of leading institutional investors, capital allocators, asset servicing firms and wealth managers. By combining industry expertise with the most sophisticated data capture technologies, Canoe's technology automates the highly-frustrating, time-consuming, and costly manual workflows related to alternative investment document and data management, extraction and delivery. With Canoe, clients can refocus capital and human resources on business performance and growth, increase efficiency, and gain deeper access to their data. Canoe's AI-driven platform was developed in 2013 for Portage Partners LLC, a private investment firm. Learn more: www.canoeintelligence.com

Media Contact:

Betsy Miller Daitch

bdaitch@canoeintelligence.com

+1.443.690.6200